Home Water Filtration Unit Market Size is Estimated to Generate $5.8 billion by 2031, Manifesting a CAGR of 4.9% | 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home water filtration unit market garnered $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The popularity and demand for home water filtration units on the international market have increased owing to growing concerns over several waterborne illnesses including E. Coli and cholera. While large semi-urban and rural areas in emerging nations like India and China remain untapped and product penetration is significantly stronger in developed countries like the U.S. and Canada

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global home water filtration unit market based on product type, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the ultraviolet purification systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global home water filtration unit market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the sediment filters segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the direct sales segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global home water filtration unit market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the indirect sales segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global home water filtration unit market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global home water filtration unit market analyzed in the research include SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Tata Chemicals Limited, Amway Corporation, A. O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes Limited, Halo Source Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Brita GmbH.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global home water filtration unit market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.