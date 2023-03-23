Luxury Bridal Fashion Designer Badr Badawi Launches Malton Couture in Houston
High-End Bridal Couture Collection by Internationally Renowned Fashion Designer Badr Badawi to Debut During April Grand Opening of Malton Couture in Houston
Once I was determined, I traveled to Paris and Italy to find the perfect fabrics. After finding the fabrics I loved, I started designing my first collection.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the young age of 19, Egyptian fashion designer Badr Badawi launched his very first boutique retailing bridal wear and evening wear featuring the top designers in his city. The inspiration to open up his own store came about while working directly with a couture designer who valued his critiques on the hottest and latest high-fashion trends.
Badawi embarked on a journey that took him to Paris, Italy, Holland and Dubai for the best fabrics with the dream of creating his own bridal brand. While scouring the world for the highest quality in fabrics, beading, notions and patterns, Badawi successfully designed his first couture bridal collection and subsequently birthed luxury fashion house Malton Couture.
Malton Couture was launched with the vision of providing every bride with the custom dress of her dreams. The world renowned fashion designer decided to open up his first US bridal store right in the heart of Houston. The invite-only grand opening of Malton Couture in Houston will take place April 22nd, 2023. Badawi has expressed his desire to expand not only his collections from couture bridal to evening gowns, bridal party wear and haute couture dresses for the runways, the Egyptian designer also fully plans on opening up more stores by 2025.
