Government Support for Saskatchewan Municipalities Grows 12 Per Cent to Record $503 Million

CANADA, March 23 - Released on March 22, 2023

The 2023-24 Provincial Budget provides $503.0 million in direct support of Saskatchewan's growing municipalities, an increase of 12.1 per cent from last year's budget. This includes a record amount of $297.9 million in Municipal Revenue Sharing (MRS), up 13.4 per cent from last year.

"Our government is providing record investments to municipalities to support Saskatchewan's continued growth," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "Saskatchewan municipalities are in the best position to know what is important for their communities. Municipal Revenue Sharing provides local leaders the flexibility to use the funds as they see fit to grow and build strong communities that work for everyone."

Overall funding under the MRS Program for 2023-24 is 134 per cent more than the 2007-08 fiscal year. MRS provides predictable, no-strings-attached funding based on three-quarters of one point of Provincial Sales Tax revenue from two years prior.

With this announcement, nearly $4.0 billion in provincial funding has been allocated to support municipalities through this program since 2007-08.

This provincial budget also invests $152.7 million in municipal infrastructure. This includes $119.1 million for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan and $8.5 million for the New Building Canada Fund.

Additional municipal investments include:

$22.4 million in policing grants;

$11.6 million to provincial libraries;

$3.8 million for the Transit Assistance for People with Disabilities Program;

$1.6 million for the Community Rink Affordability Grant; and

$1.4 million funding for Urban Parks.

There will be no change to the provincially set portion of property taxes as education property tax mill rates will stay the same in 2023.

Property Class 2023 Mill Rates Agricultural 1.42 Residential 4.54 Commercial/Industrial 6.86 Resource 9.88

For more information on the Education Property Tax mill rates, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/taxes-and-investments/property-taxes/education-property-tax-system.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Corey RhiendelGovernment RelationsReginaPhone: 306-787-6156Email: corey.rhiendel2@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-541-6334