Highways $776 Million Budget Makes Priority Investments That Support Economic Growth

CANADA, March 23 - Released on March 22, 2023

The Ministry of Highways is investing $776 million to make our roads safer, strengthen key transportation corridors and support the province's forestry sector.

"Roughly 70 per cent of Saskatchewan's economy relies on exports," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We need a safe, reliable and sustainable transportation system to support economic growth. The world wants Saskatchewan's food, fuel and fertilizer. These investments will continue to support our goal of growth that works for all Saskatchewan people."

The 2023-24 Budget will invest $422 million in capital projects. Several major construction projects will continue or be completed to improve safety and traffic flow, including:

Beginning construction of twinning projects near Rowatt and Corinne on Highways 6 and 39 between Regina and Weyburn;

Supporting expansion of the forestry industry through investments in gravel, pavement and road maintenance in northern Saskatchewan;

Beginning upgrades on Highway 15 east of Kenaston between Highways 11 and 2;

Completing passing lanes and widening on Highway 5 from Saskatoon to Highway 2;

Planning for construction to extend twinning on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon; and

Planning for the third phase of the Saskatoon Freeway functional study.

This year's budget will improve more than 1,000 kilometres of highways, for a total of more than 4,600 kilometres of highways improved over four years.

Those improvements include:

230 km of repaving;

300 km of medium treatments, like micro surfacing;

340 km of pavement sealing;

115 km of Thin Membrane Surface (TMS) and rural highway upgrades; and

35 km of gravel rehabilitation.

The Government of Saskatchewan will continue to make significant investments in intersections and road safety. Saskatchewan will fulfill its five-year, $100 million commitment to road safety in this year's budget. Projects include turning lanes, streetlights, flashing warning lights, rumble strips, crosswalks and sightline improvements.

Budget 2023-24 includes an additional $6.0 million for the preservation and maintenance of northern roads that support the province's forestry industry.

This year's highways budget invests $89.4 million to build, operate and maintain the transportation system in northern Saskatchewan.

Significant northern projects include:

Gravel road improvements on Highway 924 northeast of Green Lake;

Continuing to work on Saskatchewan's portion of the Garson Lake Road;

Sealing the runway, taxiway and apron at Pelican Narrows Airport; and

Extension and sealing of the runway at Sandy Bay Airport.

Highways will invest $62.8 million to repair or rebuild 14 bridges and replace more than 100 culverts across the province.

Significant bridge projects include:

Replacing the Montreal River Bridge on Highway 2 in the La Ronge area; and

Rehabilitating the Highway 6 bridge over Regina's Ring Road for traffic heading north into the city.

The budget also includes investments in municipal transportation and shortline railway infrastructure, including:

$15 million to support economic growth and safety on rural municipal roads and bridges;

$6.6 million for construction and maintenance partnerships with urban municipalities;

$1.3 million for a partnership with municipalities and industry to support a significant expansion of the Moosomin airport;

$850,000 to support community airport improvements that when combined with matching partner funds create a $1.7 million investment; and

$530,000 for improvements to shortline railways.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 19,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan highways.

