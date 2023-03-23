Submit Release
Record Investment in First Nation and Métis Communities in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 23 - Released on March 22, 2023

The 2023-24 Provincial Budget sees continued investment in First Nation and Métis communities across Saskatchewan. 

Approximately $249.1 million in targeted funding will be provided for First Nation and Métis people and organizations, representing an increase of more than 6.8 per cent from last year's budget. 

"The Government of Saskatchewan continues to partner with First Nation and Métis communities and organizations to build a thriving economy that works for everyone," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "Our government is proud to provide a record-setting investment in initiatives that support economic, social and cultural initiatives that demonstrate the on-going partnership with First Nation and Métis communities."

This year's budget includes a record high $92.4 million investment from gaming payments to support Indigenous-led social and economic initiatives in Saskatchewan. 

The government will continue to invest $400,000 in the First Nations and Métis Consultation Participation Fund to support First Nation and Métis communities to engage in consultations related to the duty to consult.

A continued investment of $800,000 will support community-led Indigenous initiatives, including $400,000 to address issues raised in Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Additional highlights include:

  • $25.4 million in targeted career training funding for First Nation and Métis institutions and initiatives;
  • $20.0 million for First Nation on-reserve policing and enhanced policing;
  • $19.3 million for Indigenous post-secondary programs and institutions;
  • $3.4 million for the Métis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan Inc.; and
  • $4.2 million for the Community Justice Alternative Measures Program. 

