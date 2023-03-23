$3.7 Billion Capital Budget is the Largest in Saskatchewan History

CANADA, March 23 - Released on March 22, 2023

Budget 2023-24 is providing the biggest infrastructure investment in Saskatchewan's history - $3.7 billion in capital projects to meet the needs of people and communities across the province. This includes nearly $1.7 billion in capital projects across Executive government, and approximately $2.1 billion in capital projects by Saskatchewan's commercial Crown corporations.

"A growing province and economy require infrastructure that meets the needs of today and supports future development," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said. "We are investing a record amount of more than $3.7 billion this year and are projecting nearly $15.2 billion more over the next four years, putting us firmly on track to meet our Growth Plan goal of investing $30 billion in infrastructure by 2030."

The 2023-24 Budget provides the largest health infrastructure investment in history, investing $337.6 million in health capital, including:

$204.5 million to support major capital projects, including the redevelopment of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital, the replacement of the Weyburn General Hospital, new Urgent Care Centres in Regina and Saskatoon, and long-term care centres throughout Saskatchewan;

$71.5 million for the rehabilitation and maintenance of health facilities around the province;

$59.0 million for information technology projects and medical equipment; and

$2.6 million in new planning funding, including Rosthern Hospital, Battleford and District Care Centre, and an Integrated Facility in Esterhazy.

Since 2008-09, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested over $2.4 billion to support the maintenance and construction of new health care facilities. Over the next four years, the Government of Saskatchewan plans to invest almost $1.8 billion in health care infrastructure.

This year's Budget provides $152.3 million in education capital, including:

$115.7 million for 20 ongoing capital projects to build 15 new schools and renovate five existing schools;

$4.4 million to begin planning on five new major capital projects: a new Kindergarten to Grade 12 (K-12) school to replace and consolidate the elementary and high school in Carlyle; a new K-12 Francophone school to replace École Valois in Prince Albert; a new Francophone elementary school in Saskatoon; renovations and expansion of Greenall High School in Balgonie; and renovations to Campbell Collegiate in Regina;

$16.0 million for relocatable classrooms; and

$11.3 million for the minor capital program.

Since 2008-09, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.4 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 60 new or replacement schools, as well as 30 renovation projects with an additional five projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

"This budget delivers the health, education, transportation and other infrastructure Saskatchewan families and communities can depend on to build a better quality of life and support growth that works for everyone," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Lori Carr said. "This year's record capital investment brings our government's infrastructure investment to almost $43.3 billion since 2008-09 to support growth and a better quality of life for the people of this province."

Budget 2023-24 provides $58.9 million to support Saskatchewan's post-secondary infrastructure, including:

$24.6 million for maintenance capital;

$12.4 million for equipment and renovations to support expansions in health training programs across the province;

$8.7 million for an electrical infrastructure upgrade project at the University of Saskatchewan;

$6.0 million for design and planning work for Saskatchewan Polytechnic's campus renewal project in Saskatoon; and

$4.0 million for renovations at the University of Saskatchewan's Dental Clinic.

Since 2008-09, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested over $780 million in post-secondary infrastructure across Saskatchewan.

This year's budget invests $442.9 million in transportation infrastructure, providing $422.3 million to improve more than 1,000 kilometers of Saskatchewan's provincial highway network, including continued construction and design of passing lanes and twinning projects to increase safety and improve traffic flow as well as repairing or rebuilding 14 bridges, and replacing 100 culverts around the province.

The budget also provides $20.6 million in capital funding to support economic growth and safety through partnerships with rural and urban municipalities. Since 2008-09, approximately $12.0 billion has been invested in highways infrastructure and improved over 19,400 km of the provincial roads network.

Budget 2023-24 provides $348.1 million in transfers to municipalities to support infrastructure projects through a variety of programs, including the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Canada Community-Building Fund and the New Building Canada Fund. Since 2008-09, $2.8 billion has been invested in municipal infrastructure projects.

This year's budget invests $338.0 million in government services infrastructure, including:

$85.6 million in various dam and water supply channel projects;

$97.4 million for courts and correctional facilities and equipment, including the Remand Centre and Urban Camp Project at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre; and

$12.3 million for capital projects at Blackstrap, Candle Lake, Cypress Hills, Douglas, Makwa Lake, Meadow Lake, Moose Mountain, Rowan's Ravine and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Parks to improve visitor experience.

Saskatchewan's Crown corporations will spend approximately $2.1 billion on capital projects this year to maintain and enhance utility infrastructure while supporting economic growth. This includes:

Approximately $1.2 billion through SaskPower to continue construction of the new 350 MW natural gas-fired electrical plant at Moose Jaw, upgrades at the EB Campbell hydroelectric station, and beginning construction on the Logistic Warehouse Complex to centralize regional services around Regina;

$341.2 million through SaskEnergy for planned investments, including the Regina East and West transmission system expansions, completing the connection of the SaskPower natural gas plant in Moose Jaw, and expansion and maintenance of distribution systems; and

$412.7 million through SaskTel to support quality networks, continued deployment of fibre to rural customers, and modernization of network infrastructure through the rollout of SaskTel's 5G wireless network.

Over the next five years, the Government of Saskatchewan will invest approximately $10.1 billion through the Crown sector to ensure safe, reliable and high-quality services are available for the people of Saskatchewan.

