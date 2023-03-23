2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference Concludes as Most Successful Event
With the advent of new technological advancements and surgical techniques, minimally invasive surgery has witnessed a robotic revolution in the field of surgeryLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON, 22nd March 2023 – The 2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference, held on 20th - 21st March 2023 at Hotel Ibis London Earls Court, was concluded as the most successful event with full house attendance. The conference brought together leading experts, innovators, and stakeholders from the healthcare industry to discuss the latest developments, trends, and challenges in minimally invasive surgery.
The two-day conference featured keynote sessions, panel discussions, interactive one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for attendees to exchange ideas, share experiences, and build connections. The event attracted delegates from all over the world, including surgeons, pharmaceuticals, healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry leaders.
The conference covered a wide range of topics, including robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery, interventional radiology, and more. The speakers shared their insights and expertise on the latest innovations, clinical trials, regulatory issues, and future directions in minimally invasive surgery.
The conference also featured an exhibition area where leading companies and organizations showcased their products, services, and technologies related to minimally invasive surgery. The sponsors and partners of the conference expressed their satisfaction with the turnout and quality of the event.
Plans are already underway for the 3rd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference, which is set to take place in March 2024. The MarketsandMarkets is confident that the event will build on the success of this year's conference and continue to be a key platform for advancing the field of minimally invasive surgery.
