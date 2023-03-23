Halal Logistics Market Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects | New Product Launches, and Analysis to 2028

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics refers to movement of goods and information between recipient and provider. Logistics includes warehousing and transportation, which are undertaken by logistics providers to achieve efficient and effective delivery. Halal logistics is defined as the process of purchasing, moving, storing and processing raw materials, part of livestock and finished products (including food and non-food) through supply chain as per the halal standards. The halal industry has expanded beyond halal food into various lifestyle offerings including halal hospitality, fashion, and travel services. Rise in the Muslim population has increased spending on halal products and increase in global halal food trade is expected to accelerate growth of the global halal logistics market.

Key companies profiled in the Halal Logistics Market report include Nippon Express, TIBA, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD, TASCO Berhad, Kontena Nasional Berhad, MASkargo, SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD., DB Schenker, Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC, Northport, Hala SCS Solutions.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in purchasing power of Muslim consumers and quality is a key factor accelerating the market growth.

Lack of uniformity of halal standards and regulation in different nations is a major factor expected to hamper the global halal logistics market growth

Increase in international trade activities in rising economies, rise in trade-related contracts, and worldwide logistics infrastructure, as well as development of information technology and transportation areas are opportunities for the halal logistics market.

Strict regulations and standard guidelines are developed by Muslim communities around the world. For instance, Administration of Muslim Law Act (AMLA), is assigned with single legal rights to issue Halal certificates in Singapore. Section 88A of the AMLA act specifies guidelines for issuance of halal certificates and regulate holders of halal certificates to comply with requirements of the Muslim law. Halal logistics service providers are focusing on obtaining certification from relevant local authorities, and service providers can only get a certificate if certain conditions are met, which hinders growth of the halal logistics market. For instance, in September 2019, MAB Kargo launched its new halal logistics service after receiving the MS2400-halal certification from Jakim, and in December 2020, FGV Transport Services Sdn Bhd received the Jakim certification under the category of halal supply chain management system for transportation. Moreover, In September 2020, Nippon Express’ NEX Logistics in Indonesia received the halal certification for Bekasi Logistics Center.

The global Halal Logistics Market is segmented into By Component, By Transport, By End User, By Region

By Component

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components

Software

Services

Transport

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

