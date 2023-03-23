Coronary Stents Market Set to Surpass USD 15.4 billion by 2030: Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast

Coronary Stents Market 2023

Surge in the number of coronary artery diseases among people across the globe & impressive patient results with stenting are expected to drive the growth.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Coronary Stents Market Size accounted for USD 8.8 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 15.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030.

Coronary stents are small, mesh-like tubes made of metal or polymer that are used to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart muscle. When a coronary artery becomes narrowed due to the buildup of plaque, it can lead to chest pain, shortness of breath, or a heart attack. A stent is placed in the artery during a minimally invasive procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) to help keep the artery open and improve blood flow to the heart. The stent is inserted into the artery with a balloon catheter, which is inflated to expand the stent and press it against the artery wall. Once the stent is in place, the balloon catheter is removed, leaving the stent in place to hold the artery open.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations,

competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The global coronary stents market is driven by several factors, including:

• Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases: The rising incidence of coronary artery disease (CAD) and other cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for coronary stents.

• Advancements in stent technology: Advances in stent design and materials have improved the safety and efficacy of coronary stents, which has increased their adoption.

• Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures: Coronary stents are often used in minimally invasive procedures such as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), which is becoming increasingly popular due to its lower risk and faster recovery time.

• Increasing geriatric population: The aging population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases, which is driving the demand for coronary stents.

• Rising demand for personalized medicine: The trend toward personalized medicine is driving the development of customized coronary stents that can be tailored to individual patients.

The global coronary stents market presents several opportunities for market players, including:

• Growing demand in emerging markets: Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer significant growth opportunities for market players due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure.

• Technological advancements: The development of novel stent materials and designs presents significant opportunities for market players to innovate and differentiate themselves in the market.

• Rising demand for bioresorbable stents: The growing demand for bioresorbable stents, which are designed to dissolve over time and be absorbed by the body, presents significant growth opportunities for market players.

• Increasing partnerships and collaborations: Collaboration and partnership with healthcare providers and research institutions can help coronary stent manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and increase their market share.

• Increasing demand for outpatient procedures: The trend towards outpatient procedures, which are performed in clinics or outpatient centers, presents opportunities for market players to expand their service offerings and cater to this growing demand.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Terumo Corporation

• Medtronic plc.

• Biotronik SE & Co. KG

• Abbott Laboratories

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

• Elixir Medical Corporation

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Microport Scientific Corporation

𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global coronary stents market based on product, biomaterial, end-user, and region.

By Type

• Drug-eluting Stents

• Bare-metal Coronary Stents

• Bioabsorbable Stents

By Biomaterial

• Metallic biomaterials

• Polymers biomaterials

• Natural biomaterials

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global coronary stents market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

