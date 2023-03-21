Government decisions adopted during the meeting of the Government Committee

SLOVENIA, March 21 - At the meeting of the Government Committee for State Regulation and Public Affairs, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia adopted a decision to change the value of the projects “Unmanned aircraft with NRC (nuclear, radiological, chemical) upgrade”, “Arrangement of hangars for JLTV vehicles (Joint Light Tactical Vehicle)”, “Triglav VNL (multipurpose ship)”, “Pro Line 21 advanced avionics for Falcon” and “Cougar helicopter upgrade” in the applicable Development Programmes Plan 2023–2026.

Within the framework of the above-indicated projects, the dynamics of financing are changing and the value of the projects is increasing by more than 20 per cent of the initial starting value of the projects. Financial, substantive and technical changes were identified in the projects.

The value of the “Unmanned aircraft with NRC upgrade” project has increased with regard to the initial starting value due to changed technical requirements, new technical solutions and practical experience. Since it involves an innovative and technologically advanced system, a decision was adopted based on an expert assessment that it is necessary to supplement the project with additional technical requirements in order to ensure the use and operation of the unmanned aircraft. The additional financial resources are thus intended to improve the connectivity of systems and increase the efficiency for the implementation of the NRC dedicated tasks of aerial reconnaissance. The Ministry of Defence proposed changes to the project value from the starting value of EUR 627,178 including VAT to a new starting value of EUR 1,208,885 including VAT.

The value of the investment “Arrangement of hangars for JLTV vehicles” has increased from the initial starting value due to changed technological requirements and new technical solutions related to the strengthening of the hangar structure. The investment additionally includes the renovation of roofs with insulating roof panels and intermediate light strips; moreover, it will enable installation of solar collectors in connection with the RESHUB project, the aim of which is to ensure the energy self-sufficiency of barracks or key military facilities. The investment objective is to renovate the mentioned facilities in the Peter Petrič Barracks, Kranj for the purpose of garaging and maintenance of military vehicles. The implementation of the investment will ensure optimal spatial and other conditions for the implementation of planned activities or services in the renovated facilities. The Ministry of Defence proposed changes to the project value from the starting value of EUR 5,387,877 including VAT to a new starting value of EUR 7,105,762 including VAT.

The “VNL Triglav” investment follows the fulfilment of one of the commitments of the Republic of Slovenia made in 2021, namely that the Triglav ship is included in the new capacity target of the NATO alliance as of 2026, which is also a result of the increase in the starting value of the project, as it is necessary to install modern equipment and devices to meet NATO standards. The investment objective is to provide the modernised Triglav multi-purpose ship, as a capacity for combat support, for the implementation of assigned tasks in the territorial waters of the Republic of Slovenia and in the international environment, the implementation of diver support tasks and participation in tasks relating to maritime safety and security. The Ministry of Defence proposed changes to the project value from the starting value of EUR 8,747,400 including VAT to a new starting value of EUR 21,420,527 including VAT.

In drawing up the “Pro Line 21 advanced avionics for Falcon” investment programme, the achievement of modernisation functionality was pursued, and the purchase and establishment of more advanced Pro Line 21 avionics, which will enable a technologically advanced solution of a communication integrated management system, representing the aircraft modernisation in line with the expected requirements in the medium term, were taken into account. The implementation of the Pro Line 21 system will ensure the operability and compliance of the systems with the applicable regulations, governing the use of aircraft in international airspace, for at least the next 10 years. The Ministry of Defence proposed changes to the project value from the starting value of EUR 1,700,000 including VAT to a new starting value of EUR 2,380,000 including VAT.

The purpose of the investment “Cougar helicopter upgrade” is the modernisation and upgrade of 4 AS532AL Cougar helicopters (purchase and installation of new radio stations that will enable safe and protected communication, installation of a system to prevent air collisions and purchase of crypto computers for generating the IFF MOD 5 signal) and purchase of spare parts. The investment essential objective is to ensure the long-term operability of AS532AL Cougar helicopters until 2035, and enable the conditions for achieving the alliance’s capacity targets as well as national operational and defence capacity targets by modernisation and upgrading. The Ministry of Defence proposed changes to the project value from the starting value of EUR 14,640,000 including VAT to a new starting value of EUR 18,300,000 including VAT.