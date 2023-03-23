Pediatric Vaccine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pediatric vaccine market. As per TBRC’s pediatric vaccine market forecast, the pediatric vaccine market is expected to grow from $65.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, and pneumonia in the age group of 15 years and below will contribute to the growth of the pediatric vaccines market. North America is expected to hold the largest pediatric vaccine market share. Major players in the pediatric vaccine market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, AstraZeneca PLC., CSL Limited.

The demand for novel vaccines is steadily growing to deliver improved immunization against challenging infectious diseases (e.g. tuberculosis, HIV/ AIDS) and non-communicable chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Novel approaches to vaccine development include structural immunogenic design, gene-based vaccine platforms, and effective adjuvant recombinant antigen formulations. To meet the increasing demand for novel vaccines, there is a continuous quest for pediatric vaccine manufacturers and developers for the innovation of vaccine design and manufacturing technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Hilleman laboratories, global research, and development organization, announced their plans to develop a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus, a major cause of neonatal infections in women, in the area of maternal and child health.

Pediatric Vaccine Market Segments

• By Vaccine Type: Monovalent, Multivalent

• By Technology: Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate, Other Technologies

• By Application: Infectious Disease, Allergy, Cancer

• By Geography: The global pediatric vaccine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pediatric vaccines refer to medications that are typically given to children as a form of protection against serious, frequently fatal diseases. They get the children’s body ready to battle the disease more quickly and successfully by boosting its natural defences.

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric vaccine global market size, drivers and trends, pediatric vaccine global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and pediatric vaccine market growth across geographies. The pediatric vaccine market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

