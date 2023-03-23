Work zone speed enforcement continues today on I-64 corridor in Nitro-St. Albans work zone

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), in cooperation with public safety officials and state and local law enforcement officers, is continuing to crack down on speeders in Interstate 64 work zone on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22 and 23, 2023, with a targeted speed enforcement operation in the Nitro-St. Albans area.



West Virginia State Police, the Public Service Commission, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Nitro Police Department, and St. Albans Police Department will be targeting speeders in the five-mile work zone surrounding the I-64 bridge project at Nitro and St. Albans. The intent is to slow down drivers and cut down on the number of work zone crashes.



WVDOH is also putting up more signs and radar speed monitors in work zones, collecting crash data to better target work zone safety response, and asking our media partners to help spread the word about obeying speed limits and traffic laws in work zones.



Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for WVDOH, said speed limits are restricted to 55 mph in highway work zones. That’s because work zones can be narrower, rougher and provide drivers less time to react than open highway.