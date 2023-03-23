Global Cannabis Testing Market: Industry Insights and Strategic Recommendations for Stakeholders 2027

Cannabis Testing

Demand for cannabis legalization in several countries and increase in adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories are driving cannabis testing market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cannabis testing is the process of analyzing cannabis products to determine their chemical composition, potency, and safety. There are various reasons for testing cannabis, including compliance with regulations, ensuring quality control, and providing transparency to consumers.

Cannabis testing typically involves analyzing samples of the plant material, such as flowers or leaves, or cannabis-derived products, such as oils, tinctures, or edibles. The testing may include measuring the levels of cannabinoids, such as THC and CBD, terpenes, residual solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, and microbiological contaminants.

Request Report Sample Updated Version https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11264?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=ML

There are several methods of cannabis testing, including chromatography, spectroscopy, and immunoassays. Chromatography is a technique used to separate and identify the different components in a mixture, while spectroscopy involves measuring the interaction of light with matter to determine the chemical composition of a sample. Immunoassays use antibodies to detect specific compounds, such as THC or CBD, in a sample.

Cannabis testing is important for ensuring that products are safe for consumption and contain accurate information about their potency and chemical composition. Testing also helps to establish standards for the cannabis industry and promote transparency and accountability among cannabis producers and manufacturers.

Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/eac965e6bb9a4c9b4dc21f8dcabcbf7a?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=LS

The global cannabis testing market was valued at $ 1,029 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,445 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.9%.

Based on end user, the cannabis drug manufacturers segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly half of the global cannabis testing market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the consumables segment occupied 59% market share of the global cannabis testing market in 2019.

On the basis of test type, the potency testing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the LAMEA cannabis testing market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13690?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=ML

Leading players of the global cannabis testing market analyzed in the research include

Danaher Corporation,

Agilent Technologies Inc.,

PerkinElmer,

Merck KGAA,

SC Laboratories,

Restek Corporation,

Steep Hill, Shimadzu Corporation,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

and Waters Corporation.

Related Reports -

Digestive Health Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digestive-health-market-A31458

Sarcoma Drugs Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sarcoma-drugs-market-A31578