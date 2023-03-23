Salsa Kings Offers Flexible Pricing for Private Dance Lessons at Miami & Cooper City Latin Dance Studios

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios is now offering flexible pricing for private dance lessons.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it is now offering flexible pricing for private dance lessons at its Latin dance studios in Miami and Cooper City in Florida.

Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings, revealed that the flexible pricing for private dance lessons is:

• $600 – 10 Prepaid Hours.

• $400 – Five Prepaid Hours.

• $100 – Pay As You Go.

"Prices are consistent regardless of the amount of people participating," Fernandez said. "Private Dancing Lesson hours expire 6 months from purchase date for 10 hour bundle and 3 months from purchase date for 5 hour bundle."

Fernandez went on to point out that traveling charges of $2 per mile for in-home lessons are not included in the package.

"In-home lessons require a 'Specialist' instructor, and a choreography fee, for example, quinceaneras or weddings, is not included," Fernandez said.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and http://www.salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Miami Location:

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami FL 33184

United States

Cooper City Location:

12323 SW 55th St #1010

Cooper City FL 33330

United States