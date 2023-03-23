Canva Ushers in a Brand New Era at Canva Create

Introduces powerful tools for creatives and professional designers and a suite of AI-powered design features

Canva, the world's only all-in-one visual communication platform, today announced a new suite of brand management features and AI-powered design tools, built to help teams and organizations of all shapes and sizes to communicate visually and produce content at scale.

"Ten years ago, we launched Canva driven by a vision to empower everyone to design anything, no matter their skills or experience," said Canva co-founder and CEO, Melanie Perkins. "Today, we're thrilled to advance that vision by introducing a whole new range of features, focused on empowering brands to scale their creative outputs. As technology continues to advance, we are reimagining the design process by making it even easier to take what is in your head, get it onto a page, and out into the world, faster than ever before."

As Canva embarks upon a decade as a powerhouse design platform, the company now touts more than $1.4 billion in annualized revenue and over 125 million monthly users – an increase of more than 40 million since the launch of Canva's Visual Worksuite in September 2022. These 125 million people have now created a total of more than fifteen billion designs with the platform.

With enterprise and workplace adoption continuing to grow, organizations such as FedEx, Starbucks and Zoom are embracing Canva's all-in-one design platform to globally scale their visual communication needs.

Canva: Now the Home for Every Brand

Today, every organization regardless of size and industry have marketing and creative teams tasked with creating incredibly high volumes of content, often having to do this at a global scale. From social media graphics to presentations, video content to documents, the need to create, collaborate and communicate through visual mediums in the workplace is at an all-time high.

To help marketing and creative teams keep pace with these new expectations, Canva today expands the capabilities of the Visual Worksuite with Brand Hub, a range of new tools and features built to help teams and organizations create with efficiency and stay on brand. As the home for every brand, Canva's Brand Hub offers:

Brand Kit: Create a Brand Kit with logos, colors, fonts, icons, imagery, graphics, and brand guidelines. Teams will never have to scramble for the right assets and are empowered to create on-brand, standout content.

Create a Brand Kit with logos, colors, fonts, icons, imagery, graphics, and brand guidelines. Teams will never have to scramble for the right assets and are empowered to create on-brand, standout content. Magic Replace: Instantly update brand assets across your entire company with a single click. From changing the logo in all of your company presentations to swapping out photography.

Instantly update brand assets across your entire company with a single click. From changing the logo in all of your company presentations to swapping out photography. Brand Templates: Design and share Brand Templates for teams to quickly create on-brand, compelling content. Save time on repetitive design tasks and scale up content output.

Design and share Brand Templates for teams to quickly create on-brand, compelling content. Save time on repetitive design tasks and scale up content output. Brand Folders: Set up Brand Folders to keep branding organized and accessible. Create individual folders to group unique branding for specific events, campaigns, teams or projects.

Set up Brand Folders to keep branding organized and accessible. Create individual folders to group unique branding for specific events, campaigns, teams or projects. Brand Guidelines: Organizations' brand guidelines are automatically and contextually surfaced within the Canva Editor as teams create designs, ensuring everyone is equipped with the knowledge to best represent their brand.

Organizations' brand guidelines are automatically and contextually surfaced within the Canva Editor as teams create designs, ensuring everyone is equipped with the knowledge to best represent their brand. Brand Controls: Set brand controls and have the confidence teams are always designing on-brand content. Admins can limit fonts and colors, eliminating the need to check hex codes or look out for unapproved fonts.

Set brand controls and have the confidence teams are always designing on-brand content. Admins can limit fonts and colors, eliminating the need to check hex codes or look out for unapproved fonts. Approval Workflows: Admins can use approval workflows directly in Canva, ensuring designs are reviewed and approved before being published.

AI-Powered Visual Worksuite

Canva is also supercharging its Visual Worksuite by unveiling a collection of new AI-powered tools that accelerate the design process while unlocking capabilities like never before:

Magic Design: Simply upload an image then select a style, and Magic Design will create a curated selection of personalized templates ready for you to download to further customize.

Simply upload an image then select a style, and Magic Design will create a curated selection of personalized templates ready for you to download to further customize. Magic Edit: Add or replace anything in an image. Identify where to add something, describe it to Magic Edit, and watch as it appears.

Add or replace anything in an image. Identify where to add something, describe it to Magic Edit, and watch as it appears. Magic Eraser: Clean up unwanted details in images with Magic Eraser. Brush over the area and watch as the distraction is magically removed.

Clean up unwanted details in images with Magic Eraser. Brush over the area and watch as the distraction is magically removed. Magically generate new Presentations: Create engaging and on-brand presentations in no time. Prompt the editor and watch as Magic Design generates a range of presentations with an outline and content on each slide.

Create engaging and on-brand presentations in no time. Prompt the editor and watch as Magic Design generates a range of presentations with an outline and content on each slide. Canva Assistant: Unlock the best of Canva with the tap of a button. Search for eye-catching elements, get recommendations for images and layouts, or generate custom AI content to elevate your designs.

Unlock the best of Canva with the tap of a button. Search for eye-catching elements, get recommendations for images and layouts, or generate custom AI content to elevate your designs. Beat Sync: Automatically match video footage to the soundtrack. No more manual editing. Save time and instantly find the perfect moment to play with the beat.

Automatically match video footage to the soundtrack. No more manual editing. Save time and instantly find the perfect moment to play with the beat. Translate: With the click of a button, automatically translate the text in designs to over 100 different languages and connect with audiences anywhere in the world.

With the click of a button, automatically translate the text in designs to over 100 different languages and connect with audiences anywhere in the world. Magic Write: Create content from a simple text prompt in seconds. Canva's AI-powered copywriting assistant is now available across the entire Visual Worksuite including Presentations, Videos and Websites making it easier than ever to write everything from website copy or presentation summaries.

In addition, Canva is debuting an array of highly requested features from its global community as well as sprinkling extra magic into existing ones.

Draw: Unleash creativity with freehand drawing, underlines, or annotations. Sketch a simple shape, like a circle, and Shape Assist will transform it into a perfectly polished circle. Easily turn ideas into flowcharts, mind maps, and more.

Unleash creativity with freehand drawing, underlines, or annotations. Sketch a simple shape, like a circle, and Shape Assist will transform it into a perfectly polished circle. Easily turn ideas into flowcharts, mind maps, and more. Layouts: Add content to a page and be recommended layout ideas for a design.

Add content to a page and be recommended layout ideas for a design. Styles: Develop a signature look and feel by matching current designs to previous work. Find inspiration by browsing suggested color palettes and font pairings.

Develop a signature look and feel by matching current designs to previous work. Find inspiration by browsing suggested color palettes and font pairings. Layers: Adjust elements without affecting other parts of designs. See all elements in one place – whether it's text, shapes, images or video.

Adjust elements without affecting other parts of designs. See all elements in one place – whether it's text, shapes, images or video. Gradients: Need to make a design pop with a splash of varied color? Quickly add gradients to any background, shape, table cell, or frame.

Need to make a design pop with a splash of varied color? Quickly add gradients to any background, shape, table cell, or frame. Precision Position Tools: Customize positioning, alignment, spacing and sizing with ease. Select one or several elements, then open the new Position panel and customize everything from one place.

Customize positioning, alignment, spacing and sizing with ease. Select one or several elements, then open the new Position panel and customize everything from one place. Alt Text: Create alt text for media, images and elements that describes what's happening, providing extra context for those with visual impairment or accessibility needs.

Create alt text for media, images and elements that describes what's happening, providing extra context for those with visual impairment or accessibility needs. Smart Design Imports: Drag and drop any file straight into the editor to transform it into an editable Canva design. Design Imports are now easier, faster, and more precise than ever.

Drag and drop any file straight into the editor to transform it into an editable Canva design. Design Imports are now easier, faster, and more precise than ever. 953 New Fonts: 953 of the world's most popular fonts are now available including Arial, Avenier, Courier, Helvetica, and Times New Roman.

Canva's worksuite of products is unleashing a new era of creativity and collaboration, empowering teams and organizations to create visual communications at scale. To explore any of the above further, you can find more information here.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

