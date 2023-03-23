Blackline Safety Announces Voting Results From Shareholders Meeting

Blackline Safety Corp. ("Blackline" or the "Company") BLN a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (HeSaaS) business model held its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders on March 21, 2023. Full results for all resolutions are set forth below.

1. Fixing Number of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at seven members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Against Percent (%) 52,981,489 99.99% 4,309 0.01%

2. Election of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Blackline to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Withheld Percent (%) Cody Slater 52,546,843 99.17% 438,955 0.83% Michael Hayduk 52,548,497 99.17% 437,301 0.83% Robert Herdman 50,051,660 94.46% 2,934,138 5.54% Brad Gilewich 48,623,332 91.77% 4,362,466 8.23% Cheemin Bo-Linn 47,506,528 89.66% 5,479,270 10.34% Barbara Holzapfel 52,547,783 99.17% 438,015 0.83% Jason Cohenour 52,982,943 99.99% 2,855 0.01%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Withheld Percent (%) 53,212,660 99.85% 79,205 0.15%

4. Employee Stock Ownership Plan

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the ordinary resolution to increase the number common shares that may be issued from treasury under the Company's employee stock ownership plan from 750,000 common shares to 1,500,000 common shares was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Against Percent (%) 51,190,764 96.06% 2,101,100 3.94%

