Global Electric Locomotives Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric locomotives market. As per TBRC’s electric locomotives market forecast, the global electric locomotives market size is expected to grow to $2.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Increasing preference for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport is contributing to the growth of the electric locomotive market. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest electric locomotives market share. Major players in the electric locomotives market include CRRC Corporation Limited, Bombardier Inc., Alstom SA, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., General Electric Company.

The emergence of dual-mode locomotive electric trains will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the electric locomotive market in the forecast period. In May 2022, the Indian West Central Railways, launched Navdoot. Navdoot is a dual-mode locomotive that runs on batteries. The batteries and electricity are both used to power this engine.

• By Energy Transfer: Overhead Lines, Third Rail, On-board Energy Storage

• By Technology: IGBT Module, GTO Thyristor, SiC Module

• By Traction Units: AC Traction Units, DC Traction Units, Multi System Units

• By Application: Passenger Transport, Freight Transport

• By Geography: The global electric locomotives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric locomotive is a locomotive that runs on electricity and gets its power from storage batteries, overhead wires, or third rails, or even generates it on its own.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on electric locomotives market size, drivers and trends, electric locomotives global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and electric locomotives global market growth across geographies.

