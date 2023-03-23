Global Commercial Helicopters Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the commercial helicopters market. As per TBRC’s commercial helicopters market forecast, the global commercial helicopters market size is expected to grow to $39.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Rising usage of helicopters in emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue (SAR), and firefighting operations is expected to drive the growth of the commercial helicopter market. North America is expected to hold the largest commercial helicopters market share. Major players in the commercial helicopters market include Airbus Helicopter, Bell Helicopter, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Russian Helicopters.

Trending Commercial Helicopters Market Trend

Major companies operating in the industry are focusing on introducing technological innovations to maintain their position in the competitive business environment, which is gaining significant popularity in the commercial helicopter market. For instance, Bell, part of Textron, is developing a new technology called electrically distributed anti-torque (EDAT) to decrease the sound problem. The new system ensures enhancements to safety and operating cost, as well as a decrease in sound compared to an aircraft with a conventional tail rotor. The 429, built with EDAT technology, features four fans, electrically driven, in the back of the helicopter instead of the conventional rotor setup. It provides key benefits to the traditional tail rotor.

Commercial Helicopters Market Segments

• By Type: Light-Weight Commercial Helicopter, Medium-Weight Commercial Helicopter, Heavy-Weight Commercial Helicopter

• By Number Of Engines: Single-Engine, Multi-Engine

• By Application: Oil and Gas, Transport, Medical Services, Law Enforcement and Public Safety, Others

• By Geography: The global commercial helicopters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The commercial helicopter refers to any helicopters used for commercial purposes such as transportation of passengers, and cargo. The commercial helicopters can fly with one or two pilots and virtually land and take off everywhere from the airports and urban areas to the helipads on buildings.

Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on commercial helicopters global market size, drivers and trends, commercial helicopters market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and commercial helicopters market growth across geographies. The commercial helicopters market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



