Building And Road Construction Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $282 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the building and road construction equipment market. As per TBRC’s building and road construction equipment market forecast, the global building & road construction equipment market size is expected to grow to $282.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Infrastructure development in emerging and developed countries propelled the building and road construction equipment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest building and road construction equipment market share. Major players in the building and road construction equipment market include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3713&type=smp

Trending Building And Road Construction Equipment Market Trend

The manufacturing companies in building and road construction equipment are concentrating on upgrading their technologies. The technology advancements aim to increase safety, productivity, and connectivity of equipment and decrease maintenance issues and costs. For instance, in March 2020, Komatsu, a Japan-based construction equipment manufacturer introduced hydraulic excavators*1 equipped with the KomVision Human Detection and Collision Mitigation System the company. The excavators are designed by advancing the 'KomVision' bird-view camera system equipped with conventional models in the Japanese market. The system identifies humans across the excavator and avoids the excavator from moving when the system detects people whenever the excavator starts to travel or swing. In October 2020, Volvo Construction Equipment, a USA-based manufacturer of construction equipment launched Volvo Active Control, an automated grading machine control system available on excavators EC250E, EC220E, and EC300E across North America. This system allows the operators to conveniently get the right depth and angle, reducing grading times by up to 45%.

Building And Road Construction Equipment Market Segments

• By Product Type: Motor Graders, Road Roller, Wheel Loaders, Concrete Mixer, Bulldozers, Other Product Types

• By Equipment Category: Earthmoving Equipment, Material-Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Equipment Categories

• By Application: Building Construction, Road Construction

• By Geography: The global building and road construction equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-and-road-construction-equipment-global-market-report

The building and road construction equipment refer to self-propelled or towed equipment used directly in building and road construction.

Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides building and road construction equipment global market analysis and insights on building and road construction equipment global market size, drivers and building and road construction equipment market trends, building and road construction equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and building and road construction equipment market growth across geographies.



