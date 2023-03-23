Hospitality Robots Market is estimated to reach $3,083 by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030

Hospitality Robots (Industry)

Robots have been launched in various industries, but have never received its due value. Japan-based Henn-na Hotel is the first hotel

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STTATE, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hospitality Robots Market by Type, End User, Sales Channel and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” The global hospitality robots market size is expected to reach $3,083 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030. Hospitality Robots Market by Type (Front Desk Robots, Delivery Robots, Cleaning Robots and Others) and end user (Hotels, Restaurants and Bars and Travel and Tourism Industry) Sales Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

"Growing adoption of robotic automation in the hospitality industry, increasing utility of robots in hotels, restaurants, and bars, and rising need for contact and touch free hotel services due to COVID-19 are expected to drive the hospitality robots market growth during the forecast period"

Request for Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13443

Growth of the hospitality robots market :-

There is no denying that robots are becoming daily assistants in the hotel industry and appearing in hotels and restaurants across the world. Robots are also utilized in hotels, restaurant, & bar for housekeeping, cleaning, and delivering food items to guest rooms. Furthermore, these robots are also programmed to accept order, prepare meals and drinks for customers. Thus, growing advancement in the hospitality robots market and increasing utility of robots in hotel, restaurants, and bars are expected to accelerate the growth of the hospitality robots market during the forecast period.

Rapid growth of the hospitality and travel & tourism industry and adoption of robotic automation in hotels, restaurant, bar, and event industries are majorly boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in concern for hotel premises; safety and rise in utility of the robots in hotel, events, and restaurants are spurring the growth of the market during the forecast period. Various hospitality robots are programmed for special purpose and unique allocated task according to the conditions and situation, and these robots are manufactured according the requirements of the clients.

For instance, Pepper, a humanoid robot developed by SoftBank Robotics, wore a mask, greeted new guests in the lobby, and reminded them to wear a mask. Pepper is also programmed to deliver exciting messages, such as "I hope he feels good as soon as possible", and more serious, "I pray that social distancing and vaccination will stop the spread of the disease as soon as possible", and more mysterious messages "Let us unite and overcome this together. Thus, advancement in robots and availability of customizations option so as end users can use robots according to their purpose and situations are expected to drive the growth of the product market during the forecast period.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13443

COVID-19 pandemic Analysis on hospitality robots market

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a positive impact on the hospitality robots market. Attributed to this pandemic, not only service robots but also disinfection robots are gaining considerable popularity among hospitality services providing companies. Many countries have opened their borders to welcome people. The tourism industry is speeding up again. Many hotels provide guests with a quarantine period. Due to lack of personnel, hotels are looking for a complete robot solution for the hotel. Various hospitality robots can be deployed in the hotel according to their use and purpose, such as luggage robots, room service robots or room delivery robots, carpet vacuuming robots, check-in robots, and children’s entertainment robots or children’s play robots, and now the popularly used disinfection robots.

The players operating in the hospitality robots industry :-

Savioke

Connected Robotics

BotsAndUs

Travelmate Robotics

Hyundai Robotics Co., Ltd

Knightscope, Inc

Maidbot, Aethon Inc.

Softbank Robotics

Ubtech Robotics, Inc

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5b166eacd395e114acc758416ad2449c

Key findings of the study

The hospitality robots market size was valued at $295.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $3,081 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, depending on type, the front desk robots segment was valued at $151.8 million, accounting for 51.4% of the global hospitality robots market share.

In 2020, depending on end user, the travel and tourism industry segment was valued at $57.4 million, accounting for 19.4% of the global hospitality robots market share.

In 2020, depending on sales channel, the offline segment was valued at $126.1 million, accounting for 42.7% of the global hospitality robots market.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America and is projected to reach $821.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the total market value of the Hospitality Robots Market report?

Q2. What would be the forecast period in the Hospitality Robots Market report?

Q3. Which is the base year calculated in the Hospitality Robots Market report?

Q4. Which are the top companies hold the market share in the Hospitality Robots Market?

Q5. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Hospitality Robots Market report?

Reasons to buy:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



Similar Reports :-

Electric Shoe Polisher Market

Commercial Undercounter Dishwasher Market

Trending Reports We Have on Consumer

Online in-flight shopping Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-in-flight-shopping-market-A13848

Robotic Pool Cleaner Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robotic-pool-cleaner-market-A06352

