Airport Terminal Operations Market Forecast, 2021-2030 Trend, Drivers, Challenges, and Key Companies

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An airport terminal is a building at an airport where passengers transfer between ground transportation and the facilities that allow them to board and disembark from an aircraft. Within the terminal, passengers purchase tickets, transfer their luggage, and go through security. The buildings that provide access to the airplanes (via gates) are typically called concourses. However, the terms "terminal" and "concourse" are sometimes used interchangeably, depending on the configuration of the airport. Smaller airports have one terminal while larger airports have several terminals and/or concourses. At small airports, the single terminal building typically serves all of the functions of a terminal and a concourse. The market is driven by the need for managing passengers, aircraft, and baggage on time at airports, construction of new airports or terminals, and the increase in the air passenger traffic.

However, operational accidents and missing/loss of baggage remain as concerns for the market. The use of blockchain technologies and increasing automation of the total airport management systems is expected to revolutionize the entire operations of the terminals at an airport. Modern airport terminals are rapidly adopting smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) powered self-service kiosks and robots, to enhance their service offerings to the passengers. An airport terminal is designed to ensure a streamlined flow of passengers, both outgoing and incoming, and it houses all necessary facilities, such as ticketing services, passenger screening checkpoints, catering and QSR hubs, and baggage screening and sorting systems.

Major airports are focusing to minimize passenger delay at checkpoints while maintaining an advanced level of security. Airports are incorporating advanced and innovative technologies to improve the screening of bags. Increasing air passenger traffic and rising security threats across the world are some of the key factors driving the need for advanced baggage screening systems. New regulations by airport regulatory agencies demand airports to incorporate intelligent systems that detect a wide range of dangerous goods and substances to prevent terrorism and the movement of illicit materials. Additionally, the entire hold baggage screening (HBS) process is set to be transformed, as airports across Europe upgrade to the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Standard 3-certified explosive detection systems (EDS). The deadline for ECAC Standard 3 compliance was 2018 for the United Kingdom and 2020 for the Rest of Europe. Earlier, in August 2019, the current UK government announced its plan to mandate 3D cabin baggage screening equipment at all the major airports in the United Kingdom by December 2022. In addition, the development of technologically advanced systems that offer enhanced operational efficiencies is expected to create the demand for such systems, thereby, boosting the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Travel bans imposed by nations all around the world to slow the spread of COVID-19 have impacted airport terminal operations industry, since airport relies heavily on global air travel for its revenue generation. The demand for equipment and services necessary for airport operations has also plummeted due to disruption in supply chain and transportation services. Demand for smart passenger screening, in particular, will witness an increase in demand, post COVID-19 scenario for increased airport vigilance and safety. In the long-term, COVID-19 outbreak could help catalyze adoption of smart airport operations and investment in newer technology that could reshape the aircraft operations industry. Airlines are incurring noteworthy financial losses due to grounding of flights and reduced air traffic caused by travel restrictions imposed by authorities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

By Operation Type

Passenger Screening

Baggage Scanning and Handling

Cargo Handling

Ground Support

Terminal Infrastructure Maintenance & Upgrade

Aircraft MRO

Others

By Airport Category

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

Class E

