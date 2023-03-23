Retired News Media Writer Pens Much Needed Guidance; Exploring Why Traditional Values are of the Utmost Importance

Xulon Press presents a teaching that validates traditional values and provides another voice for conservative ideals.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marty Sidney gives readers a thought-provoking view on good life principles in PERSPECTIVE: A New Look At Traditional Values ($13.49, paperback, 9781662867248; $5.99, e-book, 9781662867255).

Sidney presents readers with his candid opinion; Today's society has become warped and there is a largely degenerate culture. He credits that happening to a falling away from traditional values. He believes that the "Silent Majority" has become the "Silent Minority." Through a unique collection of articles, quotations, and poems in this eye-opening book, Sidney encourages all people consider the repercussions in their beliefs of conservative values. He provides objective and much needed motivation for all to follow positive life principles.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sidney said, "The book is a collection of my significant writing over the past 30 years. I was motivated by the need to validate conservative values which have been denigrated by much of the modern media."

Marty Sidney resides in the Los Angeles area. He holds a master's degree in Journalism from UCLA, a First Place Award in Feature News Writing, and 30 years of experience in all phases of the news media. His work in the media has provided him with first-hand knowledge of how news was once handled professionally, and brought him to the realization that news has declined and become minor league in many outlets. Although retired, Sidney continues to work on creative writing projects through his company, WordArt Media LLC. He enjoys PAC-12 college football.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. PERSPECTIVE: A New Look At Traditional Values is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

