Based on Her Own Personal Journal Entries, Author Demonstrates Why Taking the Hand of the Lord is the Best Decision Anyone Can Make

Xulon Press presents much-needed inspiration for anyone needing love, support and hope from a broken life.

CLOVIS, N.M., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mychelle Simms helps readers who are yearning to be loved, accepted, and forgiven by providing spiritual inspiration in Take My Hand: A Hope for Humanity ($15.99, paperback, 9781662870682; $7.99, e-book, 9781662870699).

Six years ago, as Simms struggled through a variety of issues, she came to the realization that intervention was necessary. Unhealthy habits caused frustration and anger. Her continuous fight with fear, anxiety, and rejection was real and she needed the truth. Simms turned to the Lord knowing that He was the only person who would understand her innermost thoughts. Turning to the creative process of journaling helped lead Simms to a deeper relationship with God. She began to take every situation to Him. Sharing what she learned in a life group, a friend suggested that her journals could make for a great book. Her six year process to publish this book will be worth her effort as this book finds its way into the hands of those who need love.

"This book was therapeutical to write and I hope it helps as many people as it can find the Lord for themselves," said Simms. "People need people and they need to hear one another."

Mychelle Simms is a retired teacher of 27 years. Through teaching young people how important their own voices are, she began to realize that she had a book inside of her. Sharing stories has always been special to Simms.

For the past 29 years, she has been married to her amazing husband. They have two sons, Paden and Garret, a beautiful daughter in love, Taylor and a dog named Pendleton. Simms enjoys teaching home Bible studies, speaking at events, walking, swimming, listening to music, drumming, painting, teaching, and visiting the beach and mountains.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Take My Hand: A Hope for Humanity is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Mychelle Simms, Salem Author Services, (575) 693-1448, mychellesimms71@gmail.com

SOURCE Salem Author Services