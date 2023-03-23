Experienced Pastor Explains the Truth about the Return of Jesus Christ

Xulon Press presents an eye-opening teaching that debunks the popular belief that the Church will be raptured before the tribulation.

Author Pastor Clay Kendall clears up impactful inconsistencies with Bible interpretation in The Seventh Trumpet: The Rapture Question Answered.

In his thought-provoking book, Pastor Kendall explains the truth about the return of Jesus Christ in an understandable interpretation that readers will appreciate. In doing so, he debunks the popular notion that the Church will be raptured before the tribulation. Pastor Kendall enlightens readers to know that "the rapture" was developed by misinterpreting a handful of Bible verses. He explores those misinterpretations and provides a thorough examination. Pastor Kendall aims to encourage readers to learn how to study the Bible properly, and once and for all, discover the necessary truth about the Rapture Theory.

What makes Pastor Kendall's book so accurate, is that the Bible verses he includes in his book are from the King James Version (KJV.) The KJV version can be cross-referenced to the Strong's Concordance - a bridge to the original languages of Hebrew and Greek - making it a more accurate interpretation.

"When I witness all the deception around the world – including the Christian world – it inspired me to write my book," said Pastor Kendall.

Pastor Clay Kendall has pastored a nondenominational home church for thirty years. His education in Theology was achieved through many years of self-study. This provided him a solid foundation, and the keen understanding of how to properly read and study the Bible. He owes much gratitude to his late mentor, Pastor Arnold Murry, of Shepherd's Chapel. This is Pastor Clay Kendall's fourth published spiritually-themed work, and Lord-willing, he plans on publishing more books in the future. In addition to being a Pastor, he owns and operates a stone masonry business and loves his work. However, in the future, he is hoping to find more time to golf and travel.

