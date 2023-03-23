Refreshing Inspiration For Caregivers Seeking Spiritual, Biblical and Godly Guidance

Xulon Press presents a teaching written from a Christian perspective specifically for professional and family caregivers of the elderly.

KATY, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Robyn Horn helps caregivers find spiritual purpose and fulfillment in Transforming the Mundane into Sacred: Spirituality in Caregiving for the Elderly ($16.99, paperback, 9781662873331; $7.99, e-book, 9781662873348).

Horn shares her experiences as both a caregiver and caregiver educator as a way to help other caregivers find peace and purpose in what is often an emotional and challenging role. Readers will appreciate her clear and effective writing style, as she delves deep into this important topic for anyone seeking biblical and godly guidance when caring for this beloved generation. Horn understands all too well how the role of caregiver, whether for family or on a professional basis, can be exhausting and overwhelming while balancing the other aspects of daily life.

"Sitting on a bench at a silent retreat, I prayed about how I could use my God-given gifts to assist families who are caring for the elderly," said Horn. "Spirituality has played such an important role in both my family caregiving experiences and my professional career. In that moment, I asked God for specific ways I could share my spiritual caregiving journey with others and reveal how He had equipped me every step of the way. How did God answer my prayer that day in His soft and gentle voice? 'Write a book.'"

Robyn Horn has a master's degree in Gerontology from the University of North Texas and an undergraduate degree in Psychology from Southwestern University. Horn spent most of her adult life advocating for and assisting the elderly and their family caregivers. She served as a licensed nursing home administrator for thirteen years which included two years at an Alzheimer's assisted living facility. In 2007, she was inspired by God to develop a business dedicated to educating healthcare professionals in geriatric care. Horn has facilitated several caregiver support groups in both facility and community settings. As a caregiver herself for multiple elderly family members, she has drawn on her Christian faith to help her and others through this sacred journey. Horn has been married for 34 years and has two children and two grandchildren. She loves being a "GiGi", attending classic rock concerts with her husband, walking, hiking, and looking out over any body of water.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Transforming the Mundane into Sacred: Spirituality in Caregiving for the Elderly is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

