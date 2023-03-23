State Police Identify Drivers Of Two Vehicles Involved In I-695 Crash

March 22, 2023

(WOODLAWN, MD) – Maryland State Police identify the drivers of two vehicles involved in the crash on Interstate 695 that claimed the lives of six highway workers.

The driver of the Acura passenger vehicle involved in the crash is identified as Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, of Randallstown. Lea was transported by ground to Shock Trauma where she is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. Lea was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was a Volkswagen. The driver is identified as Melachi Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill. Brown stopped his vehicle north of the scene on I-695 where his vehicle became disabled. Brown did not report any injuries.

The identities of the six deceased victims are pending next of kin notification. Emergency medical personnel from the Baltimore County Fire Department pronounced all six individuals deceased on the scene. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Acura, later identified as Lea, was traveling in lane 2 at about 12:40 p.m. this afternoon when she attempted to change lanes. As Lea attempted to move into lane 1, police believe her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of the Volkswagen. Crash Team investigators believe this caused the Acura to lose control and subsequently travel into the work zone.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the scene. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to assist. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with detours and road closures. Investigators from the NTSB are working in coordination with the Maryland State Police Crash Team as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information relevant to the crash is asked to call the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. The crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov