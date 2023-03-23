Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,154 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash / Arlington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B3001432                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: March 22, 2023 / 2032 hours

STREET: Route 313E

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Warm Brook Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Arissa Mason

AGE: 19   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Driver Side

INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: SVMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Tyler White

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 313E at the Warm Brook Rd intersection in Arlington.

Investigation revealed Mason was traveling southbound on Warm Brook Rd. When Mason approached the intersection, she came to a complete stop but pulled on Route 313E, turning in front of White who was traveling westbound.

Mason suffered suspected minor injuries from the crash. Operator inattention and failing to yield to oncoming traffic was the result of the crash.

 

Arlington Fire assisted on scene and Arlington Rescue transported Mason to SVMC for minor injuries. Paul's Towing responded to remove Mason's vehicle.

 

No VCVC's have been issued at this time.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash / Arlington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more