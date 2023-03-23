Shaftsbury Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash / Arlington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3001432

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 22, 2023 / 2032 hours

STREET: Route 313E

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Warm Brook Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Arissa Mason

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Driver Side

INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: SVMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Tyler White

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 313E at the Warm Brook Rd intersection in Arlington.

Investigation revealed Mason was traveling southbound on Warm Brook Rd. When Mason approached the intersection, she came to a complete stop but pulled on Route 313E, turning in front of White who was traveling westbound.

Mason suffered suspected minor injuries from the crash. Operator inattention and failing to yield to oncoming traffic was the result of the crash.

Arlington Fire assisted on scene and Arlington Rescue transported Mason to SVMC for minor injuries. Paul's Towing responded to remove Mason's vehicle.

No VCVC's have been issued at this time.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.