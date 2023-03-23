Shaftsbury Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash / Arlington
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3001432
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 22, 2023 / 2032 hours
STREET: Route 313E
TOWN: Arlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Warm Brook Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Arissa Mason
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Driver Side
INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: SVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Tyler White
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 313E at the Warm Brook Rd intersection in Arlington.
Investigation revealed Mason was traveling southbound on Warm Brook Rd. When Mason approached the intersection, she came to a complete stop but pulled on Route 313E, turning in front of White who was traveling westbound.
Mason suffered suspected minor injuries from the crash. Operator inattention and failing to yield to oncoming traffic was the result of the crash.
Arlington Fire assisted on scene and Arlington Rescue transported Mason to SVMC for minor injuries. Paul's Towing responded to remove Mason's vehicle.
No VCVC's have been issued at this time.
