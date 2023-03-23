SIG AND CHINA OFFICIALS HELD PRODUCTIVE DIALOGUE

The visiting China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) led by its Vice Chairman Mr. Tang Wenghong recently held a comprehensive and productive dialogue with Permanent Secretaries of line Ministries on the development cooperation between Solomon Islands and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC).

The development dialogue provides an opportunity for fruitful exchanges that culminated into more understanding on the development aspirations of the Solomon Islands Government and China’s development programmes and processes.

Special Secretary to the Prime Minister, Albert Kabui when opening the dialogue said China has proven itself to be a genuine development partner contributing so much, especially, in terms of infrastructure development in only three years after forging diplomatic relations with Solomon Islands.

“The outcomes so far after 3 short years of establishing diplomatic relations are huge and that demonstrates the significance of China’s commitment to and friendly relations with the Government and People of Solomon Islands,” said Kabui.

Permanent Secretaries attending the dialogue made presentations that outlined the development challenges they face in implementing government policies while at the same time made recommendations on ways forward to enhance development cooperation between the two countries.

Vice Chairman Tang and his delegation gave detailed presentations on China foreign aid policies and practice.

Mr. Tang said, “Since China and Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations in 2019, our bilateral cooperation has yielded tangible and fruitful outcomes, setting up a good example of mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation for all developing countries in the world”.

He added that “As a good friend, reliable partner and genuine brother to Solomon Islands, China upholds the principles of mutual respect, friendly consultation, common development and no political conditions attached in its development cooperation with Solomon Islands”.

“I am so happy and proud to see in my own eyes the China-aided projects such as the Pacific Games Stadium, SINU dormitories (Athletes Village) and rural development support covering all 9 provinces have made important contribution to help SI in hosting PG2023, boost social-economic development of the country, and deepen friendship between China and SI,” Tang said.

The Vice Chairman assured that the CIDCA attaches great importance to the development cooperation with Solomon Islands, and will keep pursuing more tangible benefits for the people of Solomon Islands.

The CIDCA delegation also signed with SIG the MOU on Global Development Initiative to carry out cooperation in society and livelihood, health care, infrastructure, social governance, culture and sports, human resources and think-tank exchanges under the GDI framework.

Both sides also signed the Exchange of Notes on Sports Technical Assistance to support training of 80 Solomon Islands athletes in China for 3 months and sending Chinese coaches to train SI athletes before PG2023. The training includes: athletics, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo, judo, table tennis and swimming.

During their stay in Solomon Islands, the CIDCA delegation paid a courtesy call on Hon. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, conducted field visits to the China-aided PG2023 stadium and dormitory projects.

The delegation concluded their visit on Tuesday 21 March.

-GCU Press