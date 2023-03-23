Advanced Aerial Mobility Market By Deployment, Capability and End User – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2035

Advanced Aerial Mobility

Technological and infrastructural developments associated with flying cars and cargo drones and growing demand for advanced aerial mobility solutions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological and infrastructural developments associated with flying cars and cargo drones and growing demand for advanced aerial mobility solutions, owing to rapid rise in road congestion and vehicular air pollution across the globe are the major factors that are expected to propel growth of the advanced aerial mobility market during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “advanced aerial mobility market by mode of transportation, end-use, and propulsion type: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2025–2035”, the global advanced aerial mobility market is expected to be valued at $16.81 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $110 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 21.7%.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities and research and development activities of advanced aerial mobility were halted due to lockdown measures taken by governments of many countries, especially during the initial phase.

However, the market has started reviving as the government bodies have issued relaxations over lockdown regulations.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global advanced aerial mobility market based on mode of operation, end use, propulsion type, and region.

Europe is expected to hold dominating position in the global market and is projected to maintain its significant growth during the forecast period. Proactive government initiatives toward development of flying cars and advancements in flying car technologies are expected to supplement the advanced aerial mobility market in Europe.

The key players profiled in the report are AeroMobil, Airbus S.A.S., Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, Matternet, PAL-V International B.V., The Boeing Company, Volocopter GmbH, Flytrex, and Zipline.

Key Findings Of The Study

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is expected to register significant advanced aerial mobility industry growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the passenger segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be grow as a leader in the global advanced aerial mobility market during the forecast period.

