US Provisional Patent Holder for an NFT Monetization Platform Writes “The Book On Music NFTs.”
Inventor and Founder of Web3 Company, TheTopSpotOnline, Inc., Bradley Jones Tells How his Invention Will Change the Music Industry in New Book
A Music NFT at TheTopSpotOnline is like a collectible baseball card for an artists’ song but with stats that are constantly updated from the streaming platforms.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Book on Music NFTs at TheTopSpotOnline is a detailed explanation on how the invention of a web-based platform for monetizing NFTs is used to revolutionize the Music industry. Author, Bradley Jones has published his book The Book On Music NFTs on Amazon for Kindle and Paperback to coincide with the launch of the website TheTopSpotOnline.com that is described in the book.
— Bradley Jones
The Book on Music NFTs at TheTopSpotOnline professes to solve one of the main problems in the music industry created by the antiquation of the audio cd. It explains how the Music NFT will be the new revenue generator for Record Labels, soon to be Music NFT labels. The book explains that a Music NFT at TheTopSpotOnline differs from standard music NFT’s in that they are tied to a song on a streaming platform, minted by the song's artist and can be purchased using the artist's uniquely created cryptocurrency on TheTopSpotOnline.
Bradley Jones founder of TheTopSpotOnline, received a US provisional patent for a process for monetizing NFTs. He says says “The Neblio blockchain that TheTopSpotOnline is built on is uniquely designed to allow for this Music NFT platform to exist.” The new book calls a Music NFT at TheTopSpotOnline a collectible baseball card for an artists’ song but with stats that are constantly updated from the streaming platforms. "TheTopSpotOnline.com is positioned to change the way fans look to purchase music and our SPOTT Token is the backbone of that platform."
Music NFTs at TheTopSpotOnline allow artists to make limited edition collections of NFTs tied to each song on each individual streaming platform that hosts their music. A Music NFT allows an artist to set their own price and sell their Music NFTs directly to fans. The Music NFTs work in concert with the streaming platforms. As their songs grow in popularity the Music NFTs can grow in value. Music NFTs at TheTopSpotOnline currently work with streaming platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal, TikTok and others.
About The Author: Bradley Jones attended the University of Memphis completing a BS in Computer Science in 1997. In 2011, Bradley left the USDA and launched Compbuilding.com, a unique and personalized web development firm that combines quality design with effective marketing strategies to help clients boost their online presence and overall sales. Bradley has published 3 books on Kindle and Amazon that can be found on his author page at Amazon.com
