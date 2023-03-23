Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,154 in the last 365 days.

DURACORE® Partners with Five at Heart® as Exclusive Manufacturer and Distributor in North and South America

DURACORE, a manufacturer of high-performance active living products, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Five at Heart, a leading provider of bike room, change room, and modern office solutions based in Brisbane, Australia. The partnership will enable DURACORE to be the sole distributor and manufacturer of selected Five at Heart products in North and South America. With this new collaboration, DURACORE can offer a wider range of innovative and high-quality product solutions, while expanding Five at Heart's global reach and delivery capability. This partnership aims to promote sustainable transportation and storage options to support active lifestyles in urban environments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DURACORE® is excited to announce its partnership with Five at Heart, a leading provider of innovative bike room, change room and modern office solutions headquartered out of Brisbane, Australia. Under this exclusive partnership, DURACORE will be the sole distributor and manufacturer of selected Five at Heart products in North and South America.

This will allow DURACORE to offer its customers a wider range of high-quality product solutions, while also expanding Five at Heart's reach and delivery capability.

Five at Heart has built a strong reputation for its high quality, stylish and functional products that are designed to meet the needs of modern urban environments. The company's products have been installed in major cities around the world, including New York, Toronto, London, and Sydney.

"We are thrilled to partner with Five at Heart and bring their innovative product solutions to our customers in North and South America," said Chris Luyet, CEO of DURACORE. "This partnership will allow us to offer even more options for our customers looking to promote sustainable transportation and storage options to support active lifestyles."

"We are excited to partner with DURACORE and bring our products to a wider audience," said Michael Coley, CEO of Five at Heart. "We believe that DURACORE's expertise in manufacturing and distribution will provide greater value to our existing customers plus help us reach more customers and making a positive impact on communities across North and South America."

For more information about DURACORE® and its partnership with Five at Heart, please visit www.duracore.com or www.fiveatheart.com.

About DURACORE

DURACORE is a leading provider of bike storage solutions, site furnishings, industrial equipment, and supplies to developers, contractors, businesses, multi-family housing units, organizations, and universities across North and South America. The company is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service to meet the unique needs of its customers.

PRESS CONTACT:

Chris Luyet

Dura Products Group

3790 Bradview Drive

Sacramento, CA 95827

Phone: (800) 722-2453 | Email: chris@duraproductsgroup.com

Media Contact

Chris Luyet, DURACORE, 1 800-722-2453, chris@duracore.com, www.duracore.com

 

SOURCE DURACORE

You just read:

DURACORE® Partners with Five at Heart® as Exclusive Manufacturer and Distributor in North and South America

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more