Abbott & Costello's "Who's On First" NFTs World Series Drop
Single Unique NFT of Each Film Frame from 'Best Comedy Sketch of 20th CenturyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott--costello-estates-dropping-whos-on-first-nfts-during-the-world-series-301654654.html
Click on link for full news release
Lou Costello's Daughter Chris Costello available for interviews
For more information on the sale of these NFTs, go to https://WhosOnFirstNFT.com, and follow @WhosOnFirstNFT on Twitter for updates.
About Power Up NFTs
Power Up NFTs brings blockchain and app development experience together to create exciting NFTs for some of the world's most classic brands, such as The Three Stooges, and Abbott and Costello.
Scott Reed
Persimmon Road Productions, LLC
+1 303-898-2477
Reedsm2019@gmail.com