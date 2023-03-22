Governor Abbott Reappoints Bell, Scott To Parks And Wildlife Commission

TEXAS, March 22 - March 22, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Oliver Bell and Dick Scott to the Parks and Wildlife Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Commission manages and conserves the natural and cultural resources of Texas and provides hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Oliver Bell of Cleveland is chief executive officer of Oliver Bell, Inc., a consulting firm that emphasizes teaching and developing leadership skills. He is also the chief operating officer of the Barndominium Company, which designs luxury Barndominium residences across the country. Previously, he served as vice president of a large labor relations consulting firm and worked for Mobil Oil’s human resources group. He is a member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Association and the Association of the United States Army. He is a past board member of the West Point Society of greater Houston and the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity -The Boulé. He is a former member of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents and former chairman of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice and the Windham School District Board of Trustees. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was an Airborne-Ranger qualified Army officer.

Dick Scott of Wimberley is the former co-owner of Trans Global Solutions, Inc., retiring after almost 40 years. He is vice chairman of the Parks and Wildlife Commission and a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Board of Directors and the Boys and Girls Country Executive Committee. He is a volunteer contributor for the Hays County FFA and 4H clubs. He is also a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and serves on their International Committee. Additionally, he previously served on the Lower Colorado River Authority. Scott received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Lamar University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.