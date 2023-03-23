Healthcare Staffing Market Set to Surpass USD 89.8 billion by 2031: Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecast

Healthcare Staffing Market 2023

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increased demand for healthcare employment worldwide drive the growth of the healthcare staffing market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare staffing refers to the process of recruiting and hiring healthcare professionals to work in various healthcare settings, such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other medical facilities. This includes a wide range of healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses, medical assistants, therapists, technicians, and other allied health professionals. Healthcare staffing can be done by medical staffing agencies, which specialize in providing temporary, contract, or permanent staffing solutions to healthcare organizations.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡?

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Healthcare staffing Market Size accounted for USD 40.1 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 89.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Healthcare Staffing Market

• The Covid-19 virus affects the elderly the most since they have weakened immunity.

• During the pandemic, there was a greater demand for healthcare staffing in hospitals to provide effective patient care as admission rates in nursing

homes experienced a steep incline. This factor had a positive impact on the global healthcare staffing market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

There are several driving factors and opportunities in the global healthcare staffing market. Here are some of them, listed in no particular order:

Driving factors:

• Growing demand for healthcare services: The increasing aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases have led to a rising demand for healthcare services, which in turn has increased the demand for healthcare staffing.

• Shortage of healthcare professionals: There is a shortage of healthcare professionals in many regions, which has created opportunities for staffing agencies to provide qualified staff to healthcare organizations.

• Advancements in healthcare technology: The adoption of healthcare technology has increased the efficiency of healthcare services, which has led to increased demand for healthcare staffing.

• Government initiatives: Governments in many countries are investing in healthcare infrastructure and implementing policies to improve healthcare services, which has led to increased demand for healthcare staffing.

Opportunities:

• Expansion into emerging markets: The healthcare staffing market in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East is growing, providing opportunities for staffing agencies to expand their services in these regions.

• Diversification of services: Staffing agencies can diversify their services by providing training and education programs to healthcare professionals, or by offering consulting services to healthcare organizations.

• Increased demand for remote healthcare: The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for remote healthcare services, which has created opportunities for staffing agencies to provide qualified staff for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

• Mergers and acquisitions: The healthcare staffing market is highly fragmented, providing opportunities for mergers and acquisitions to consolidate the market and gain a competitive advantage.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Envision Healthcare Corporation

• CHG Management, Inc.

• Maxim Healthcare Group

• Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

• Trustaff

• Locumtenens.Com

• Aya Healthcare

• AMN Healthcare

• Teamhealth

• Adecco Group

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Type

• Allied Healthcare Staffing

• Per Diem Nurse Staffing

• Travel Nursing

• Locum Tenens Staffing

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Clients

• Others

By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global healthcare staffing market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Surge in the geriatric population, improved healthcare infrastructure, and effective government legislation across the region drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would display the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand for healthcare staff in the province fuels the growth of the market.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

