Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Prepares for the Ramadan Season

LIFE prepares for the Ramadan Season by Distributing Food Baskets and Hot Meals to Families in 36 Countries and 9 U.S. States

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday seasons are typically seen as a time of joy for most, but for many families globally, they can bring about a time of need. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been actively participating in various projects throughout holidays such as Christmas, Thanksgiving and Ramadan. With Ramadan starting this week for millions of people fasting all over the world, countless families are unable to provide food for their families to break their fast with.

LIFE will be providing food baskets to families in 36 different countries, including nine U.S. states. Community Iftar meals, known as the meal that takes place after sunset when it is time to break a day’s worth of fasting, will also be provided in some countries. This brings the opportunity for families to not only have to worry about preparing a meal at the end of a long day of fasting, but to also gather as a community over a hot meal.

“Many families already worry day-to-day about where their next meal is coming from,” said Dr. Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Ramadan should be a time to bring joy and a sense of ease to those celebrating, and LIFE is grateful for the support of our donors to do so in being able to provide food baskets and hot meals to thousands of families all over the world,” he continued.

Each food basket will contain traditional staple food items specialized for each country, which will feed a family of six throughout the Ramadan season. Staple items can range anywhere from cooking oil, dates and rice to lentils, vegetables and spices.

“It is not just the food baskets themselves that families look forward to, but also seeing their traditional foods that they are familiar with and enjoy eating at the end of a day of fasting,” said Dr. Saqr.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

About

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO's and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance.

