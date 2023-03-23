Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 23, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
8:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will host the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden.
Note for media:
Media appearances:
6:00 a.m. An interview with the Prime Minister will air on TVA's Salut Bonjour.
7:05 a.m. An interview with the Prime Minister will air on CTV's Your Morning.
