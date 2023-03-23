Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 23, 2023

6:25 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, to welcome the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden, to Canada.

She will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the President of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier.