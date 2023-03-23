Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 23, 2023
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
6:25 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, to welcome the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden, to Canada.
Note for media:
