Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,137 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 23, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.


6:25 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, to welcome the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden, to Canada.
She will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the President of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier.



Note for media:

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/22/c3365.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 23, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more