FTC To Hold Informal Hearing on Proposed Impersonation Rule

The Federal Trade Commission will hold an informal hearing on its proposed rule prohibiting government and business impersonation at 1 p.m. on May 4, 2023.

In a Federal Register Notice, the FTC notes that during the recent public comment period regarding the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, an informal hearing was requested by a commenter. Any member of the public wishing to speak at the informal hearing must request to speak by April 14, 2023. Requests can be made in response to the Federal Register Notice on regulations.gov, where it will be posted shortly.

The informal hearing will be held virtually and livestreamed on ftc.gov.

