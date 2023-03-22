Participation in the side event "Roadmap for 2025: International Year for Glaciers' Preservation"

TAJIKISTAN, March 22 - On March 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, at the Headquarters of the United Nations in New York, took part and delivered a speech in the side event "Roadmap for 2025: International Year for Glaciers' Preservation".

First, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to our partners - UNESCO, the World Meteorological Organization and the World Bank for fruitful cooperation in organizing the event.

It was emphasized that today's event is the first step towards the implementation of the new United Nations Resolution declaring 2025 as the International Year for Glaciers' Preservation.

The President of the country stressed that the purpose of the event is, first of all, to unite the efforts of various parties in order to make this initiative successful and effective.

This event will also serve to develop a joint responsibility of the parties on this topic and to place it on the Water Action Agenda as our proper contribution to the results of this historic Conference.

President Emomali Rahmon, during his speech noted that the purpose of declaring the “Year for Glaciers' Preservation” is to attract the attention of the world community to this important problem and to join efforts to take decisive measures to prevent the process of the negative impact of climate change, stabilize society and the economy of the countries affected by it.

According to the United Nations Resolution, in 2025 the Republic of Tajikistan will host the International Conference on the Preservation of Glaciers.

The Head of State expressed the full readiness of Tajikistan to hold this International Conference at a high level, and called on the member states of the United Nations and other interested parties to cooperate in this direction.

The need to develop a Roadmap for 2025 together with countries and stakeholders was emphasized in order to start the preparatory process for 2025 and the aforementioned conference in a comprehensive and efficient manner.

In conclusion, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, confidently stated that the joint efforts of states and organizations in this direction will bring the desired results, we will be able to implement serious developments in resolving this important issue in 2025 in Tajikistan on the sidelines of the International Conference dedicated to the conservation of glaciers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of Bolivia Luis Alberto Arce, Secretary-General of the International Meteorological Organization Peteri Taalas, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature Bruno Oberle and Deputy Director of UNESCO Xing Qu also attended and spoke at the side event "Roadmap for 2025: International Year for Glaciers' Preservation" organized by Tajikistan as part of the UN Water Conference - 2023.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands also took part in the side event "Roadmap for 2025: International Year for Glaciers' Preservation".