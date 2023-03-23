AISN Technologist Jain Recognized With Breakthrough Technology Award

AIS Network technologist Neera Jain received the 2023 Margaret Lyn McDermid Breakthrough Technology Award for her groundbreaking enterprise automation work and other achievements, all of which significantly benefitted the Commonwealth of Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neera Jain, an exceptional AIS Network technologist, has received a distinguished RVATech award in recognition of her numerous achievements, including spearheading the development of groundbreaking enterprise automation for Virginia's Commonwealth through AISN's Enterprise Directory Services Team.

The Richmond technology council presented Jain with the 2023 Margaret Lyn McDermid Breakthrough Technology Award in a ceremony at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts last night. The award is presented annually to "a woman whose work developed new technology applications and/or whose creative use of existing technology-enhanced processes, methodologies, and/or services to benefit the organization." This is AISN's second MLM Award in two years.

"Neera truly embodies the essence of an IT virtuoso, making her a deserving recipient of this accolade. It is especially fitting to celebrate her remarkable achievements during Women's History Month," said AISN CEO Jay Atkinson, the recipient of the 2021 MLM Male Ally Award for his work improving the diversity levels of women in IT, within AISN and in the greater Richmond community.

"Over the course of nearly 17 years of service to the Virginia IT Agency, Neera has consistently delivered outstanding results benefitting the Commonwealth of Virginia's approximately 60,000 employees and contractors, while leading her team of skilled engineers to new heights of excellence."

Most recently, Jain's team created a groundbreaking new enterprise automation for new Commonwealth employee mail accounts, reducing the process completion time from over 11 days to just around 53 minutes. This impressive achievement earned well-deserved recognition from VITA CIO Bob Osmond, who noted the team's success in VITA's monthly newsletter.

Atkinson said that while this breakthrough accomplishment alone is noteworthy, it is just one example of Neera's many outstanding achievements as a skilled technologist.

The MLM Awards recognize outstanding women technologists in the greater Richmond area and were named after Commonwealth of Virginia Secretary of Administration Margaret Lyn McDermid, who has had a direct impact on central Virginia's tech economy, Virgina's image across the country, opportunities for women and young people in technology and RVATech's continued growth as an organization. McDermid was on hand to congratulate Jain on her award.

Ranked twice on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and on Virginia Business Magazine's 2023 list of the "Best Places to Work in Virginia," AIS Network is an award-winning leader in IT modernization, including managed services for information security, hosting and multicloud solutions, application development, identity and access management and IT project management. As the trusted and reliable partner of the Commonwealth of Virginia since 2012, we drive exceptional value through our deep knowledge of state agency data protection, compliance, governance and internal auditing procedures and controls.

