Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Atlassian, PLDT, Global Payments, and Caribou and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM)

Class Period: August 5, 2022 - November 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 4, 2023

Atlassian develops and sells collaboration and project-management software that operates both on premises and in the cloud. The Company derives a majority of its revenue from its Jira Software and Confluence software products. The Company generates revenue primarily from license subscriptions both from free users who convert to paying customers when they exceed the cap on free licenses, and from existing paying users who expand their existing subscriptions. In 2020, Atlassian began to transition its clients to the cloud, which has accounted for a rapidly growing portion of the Company’s revenues.

In the spring and summer of 2022, as macroeconomic conditions deteriorated and Atlassian’s competitors lowered their revenue guidance, Defendants remained steadfast that these conditions were not having a material impact on the Company. Indeed, after markets closed on August 4, 2022, Defendant Co-Chief Executive Officer Scott Farquhar reiterated the Company’s guidance of 50% year-on-year cloud growth for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. In a call with analysts that day, more than a month into the Company’s fiscal first quarter of 2023, Defendant and Chief Revenue Officer Cameron Deatsch assured investors the Company was “being exceedingly vigilant watching all stages of our funnel” and that “we have yet to see any specific trend . . . that gives us pause or worry to date.” According to CRO Deatsch, the “demand for collaboration products continue[s] to be strong.”

Undisclosed to investors, throughout the Class Period, Atlassian overstated its financial guidance by concealing trends of slowing conversions from free users to paying customers and slowing growth in paying-user expansion. As a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects during the Class Period were materially false and /or misleading.

Investors only learned the truth about the Company’s vulnerability to macroeconomic conditions and weakened outlook after the financial markets closed on November 3, 2022. That afternoon, Atlassian issued a letter to shareholders and held a conference call with analysts to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2023 ended September 30, 2022. In the letter to shareholders, filed as an Exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, the Defendants revealed that “[b]ased on the macro headwinds,” the Company was “lowering our Cloud revenue growth outlook to a range of approximately 40% to 45% year-over-year” for fiscal year 2023. In describing the “macro impacts” on the Company, the letter to shareholders revealed that (1) the Company “saw a decrease in the rate of Free instances converting to paid plans,” calling it a “trend [that] became more pronounced” in the quarter and (2) the Company experienced “a slowing in the rate of paid user growth from existing customers.”

In response to these revelations, the price of Atlassian stock declined almost 29% the following trading day, from a closing price of $174.17 per share on November 3, 2022 to a closing price of $123.73 per share on November 4, 2022. More than $7 billion in shareholder value evaporated. Analysts reported being “surprised by the magnitude of the slowdown” as Defendants “delivered unusually disappointing” results.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in market value of the Company’s common stock when the truth was disclosed, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

For more information on the Atlassian class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TEAM

PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI)

Class Period: January 1, 2019 - December 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2023

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. PLDT suffered from capital spending budget overruns. The Company failed to properly manage weaknesses that resulted in budget overruns. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about PLDT, investors suffered damages.

For more information on the PLDT class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PHI

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN)

Class Period: October 31, 2019 - October 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 9, 2023

Global Payments is a Georgia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Global Payments is a leading payments technology company that delivers innovative software and services to merchants and financial institutions worldwide. Global Payments is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of the S&P 500. One of Global Payments’ wholly owned subsidiaries is Active Network, which provides third-party registration and payment processing services to consumers signing up to participate in events. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Active Network used deceptive and abusive acts and practices to dupe its customers into enrolling into Active Network’s own discount club; (b) since July 2011, Active Network, and by extension, Global Payments, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) since 2011, Global Payments failed to properly monitor its subsidiary from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) Global Payments’ revenues were in part the product of Active Network’s unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 18, 2022, the truth about Global Payments’ practices was disclosed when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) issued a Complaint against Active Network for illegally cramming consumers with membership fees.

On this news, the price of Global Payments’ stock fell precipitously and closed at $113.67 on October 18, 2022.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

For more information on the Global Payments class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GPN

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the November 20, 2020 IPO; Pursuant and/or traceable to the March 18, 2021 SPO; November 20, 2020 - September 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2023

Caribou is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the U.S. and internationally. The Company is developing, among other product candidates, CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy1 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, referred to as “ANTLER”, to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“r/r B-NHL”).

According to Defendants, CB-010 is the first clinical-stage allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy with programmed cell death protein 1 (“PD-1”) removed from the CAR-T cell surface by a genome-edited knockout of the PDCD1 gene, which purportedly sets CB-010 apart from other allogeneic CAR-T cells by, inter alia, improving the “persistence” of antitumor activity.

On July 1, 2021, Caribou filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on July 22, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

On July 23, 2021, pursuant to the Registration Statement, Caribou’s common stock began publicly trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “CRBU”. That same day, Caribou filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, collectively with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

Pursuant to the Offering Documents, Caribou issued 19 million shares of common stock to the public at the Offering price of $16.00 per share for proceeds of $282.72 million to the Company, before expenses, and after applicable underwriting discounts.

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CB-010’s treatment effect was not as durable as Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010’s clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On June 10, 2022, Caribou issued a press release reporting “[p]ositive” data from the ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial. Among other results, Caribou reported that “[a]t 6 months following the single dose of CB-010, [only] 40% of patients remained in CR [complete response] (2 of 5 patients) as of the May 13, 2022 data cutoff date”, prompting investor concern over the durability of the CB-010 treatment.

On this news, Caribou’s stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 20.41%, to close at $6.94 per share on June 10, 2022.

Then, on December 12, 2022, Caribou issued a press release “report[ing] new 12-month clinical data from cohort 1 in the ongoing ANTLER Phase 1 trial, which [purportedly] show[ed] longterm durability following a single infusion of CB-010 at the initial dose level 1 (40x106 CAR-T cells).” Among other results, Caribou reported that “3 of 6 patients maintained a durable CR at 6 months” and “2 of 6 patients maintain a long-term CR at the 12 month scan and remain on the trial”, thereby confirming investor fears that the CB-010 treatment lacked significant durability.

On this news, Caribou’s stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 9.03%, to close at $8.16 per share on December 12, 2022.

As of the time this Complaint was filed, Caribou common stock continues to trade below the $16.00 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of Caribou’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

For more information on the Caribou class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CRBU

