Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1400 Block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:36 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The additional two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Jayvon Jones, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Justin Borum, of Hyattsville, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.