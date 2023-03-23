Manchin, Risch Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Strengthen Cybersecurity in America’s Energy Sector

March 22, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, and Jim Risch (R-ID), introduced the Energy Threat Analysis Center Establishment Act of 2023 to improve public-private information sharing regarding cybersecurity across America’s energy sector.





The legislation authorizes the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Energy Threat Analysis Center (ETAC) to coordinate information sharing, threat assessments, and threat mitigation measures between the DOE, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), intelligence community, and private sector.





“As technology continues to develop rapidly and play an integral part in our daily lives, we must ensure we are equipped to handle every cybersecurity threat that comes our way. I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan Energy Threat Analysis Center Establishment Act to bolster cyberattack prevention across our energy sector. This legislation will empower the DOE to coordinate with the private sector on critical information sharing and risk assessments to help protect our great nation against cyber threats. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I am committed to continuing our bipartisan work to ensure our nation’s energy security,” said Chairman Manchin.





“With cyberattacks on the rise, we need to closely monitor vulnerabilities in America’s energy sector. This legislation would authorize the Energy Threat Analysis Center to serve as the energy sector’s epicenter for information sharing surrounding cyber threats and mitigation measures. Idaho is already leading the way in this effort through the Idaho National Lab, and with the Energy Threat Analysis Center Establishment Act, we will better protect the U.S. from future cyberattacks,” said Senator Risch.