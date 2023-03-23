Biogen Provides Update on FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Tofersen for SOD1-ALS

SOD1-ALS is a rare genetic form of the disease affecting approximately 330 people in the United States

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today the outcome of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee meeting on tofersen, an investigational product for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).



On the question, “Is the available evidence sufficient to conclude that a reduction in plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) concentration in tofersen-treated patients is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit of tofersen for treatment of patients with SOD1-ALS?” the Committee voted unanimously yes (9 yes to 0 no), for consideration of a potential accelerated approval.

On the second question, “Does the clinical data from the placebo-controlled study and available long-term extension study results, with additional supporting results from the effects on relevant biomarkers (i.e., changes in plasma NfL concentration and/or reductions in SOD1), provide substantial evidence of the effectiveness of tofersen in the treatment of patients with SOD1-ALS?” the Committee voted 3 (yes), 5 (no) and 1 (abstain), for consideration of a potential traditional approval.

Additionally, the committee discussed both of these topics and reached consensus that the benefit-risk profile was favorable based on the review of the totality of data for tofersen in people with SOD1-ALS.

“After hearing the moving experiences of the ALS community and reviewing the totality of data, the Committee voted that reductions of neurofilament are reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit of tofersen. If approved, tofersen would potentially represent a major advance for people living with SOD1-ALS,” said Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H, Executive Vice President and Head of Development and interim Head of Research and Global Safety and Regulatory Sciences at Biogen. “We thank the FDA for convening this important discussion. Most importantly, we are grateful to all the people with SOD1-ALS who participated in our tofersen studies, and their caregivers, families, study investigators and the entire community, without whom this scientific progress could not have been made.”

FDA Advisory Committees provide non-binding recommendations for consideration by the FDA. The New Drug Application for tofersen for the treatment of SOD1-ALS was submitted to the FDA for consideration under accelerated approval. The FDA is continuing its review of tofersen with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of April 25, 2023.

About Tofersen

Tofersen is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) being evaluated as a treatment for SOD1-ALS. In people with this form of the disease, mutations in their SOD1 gene cause their bodies to create a toxic form of SOD1 protein. This toxic protein causes motor neurons to degenerate, resulting in progressive muscle weakness. Tofersen is designed to bind to SOD1 mRNA and reduce SOD1 protein production.

In addition to the ongoing open label extension of the Phase 3 VALOR study, tofersen is being studied in the Phase 3 ATLAS study designed to evaluate whether tofersen can delay clinical onset when initiated in presymptomatic individuals with a SOD1 genetic mutation and biomarker evidence of disease activity. Biogen licensed tofersen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. under a collaborative development and license agreement.

About Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and SOD1-ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an ultra-rare, progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that results in the loss of motor neurons in the brain and the spinal cord that are responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. People with ALS experience muscle weakness and atrophy, causing them to lose independence as they steadily lose the ability to move, speak, eat, and eventually breathe. Average life expectancy for people with ALS is three to five years from time of symptom onset.1

Multiple genes have been implicated in ALS. Genetic testing helps determine if a person’s ALS is associated with a genetic mutation, even in individuals without a family history of the disease. Currently, there are no genetically targeted treatment options for ALS. SOD1-ALS is diagnosed in approximately 2 percent of all ALS cases, impacting about 330 people in the United States.2 While there are medications approved for broad ALS, no available treatments target a genetic mutation associated with ALS. Approximately 5-10 percent of people with ALS are thought to have a genetic form of the disease;1 however, they may not have a known family history of the disease.

Biogen’s Continuous Commitment to ALS

For over a decade, Biogen has been committed to advancing ALS research to provide a deeper understanding of all forms of the disease. The company has continued to invest in and pioneer research despite making the difficult decision to discontinue a late-stage ALS asset in 2013. Biogen has applied important learnings to its portfolio of assets for genetic and other forms of ALS, with the goal of increasing the probability of bringing a potential therapy to patients in need. These applied learnings include evaluating genetically validated targets in defined patient populations, pursuing the most appropriate modality for each target and employing sensitive clinical endpoints. Today, the company has a pipeline of investigational drugs being evaluated in ALS, including tofersen and BIIB105.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.

