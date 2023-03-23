C West Entertainment Receives Business Community Impact Award from the Economic Development Office for the City of Avondale in The Leading EDGE Awards

The Economic Development Office for the City of Avondale, Avondale EDGE recently held its annual award ceremony recognizing the impact of businesses and nonprofit organizations in the city of Avondale

C West Entertainment, a DJ service in Avondale, Arizona is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Business Community Impact Award from Avondale EDGE. This prestigious award is given to businesses that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in the community. The award is an attestation of the efforts of C West Entertainment in Avondale providing the highest quality of DJ services in the city and other parts of Phoenix.

“We are thrilled to receive the Business Community Impact Award from Avondale EDGE,” said Javier Carlos, Founder and CEO of C West Entertainment. “I am very excited to accept this award on behalf of our team. After opening a formal location and adding to our repertoire of services, it feels like a job well done for everyone. I look forward to helping the City of Avondale in 2024 and beyond. This award is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact in the community, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

The Leading EDGE Awards is a non-profit award ceremony that seeks to promote economic development and support local businesses in the city of Avondale. This edition of the award ceremony is the third year in a row that it has been held and the Community Impact Award category was expanded to include a recipient in both the business sector and the nonprofit sector, recognizing the important work being done on both fronts.

On March 2, 2023, The Leading EDGE Awards was held at the city’s State of the City event hosted at the Avondale Visitor and Conference Center where businesses were honored.

“Each year, as the Leading EDGE Awards become more well-known in the business community, the selection process becomes more competitive,” said Ken Chapa, the Director of Economic Development and Tourism. “Not only are the businesses committed to serving their community, but they are also the heart of what makes Avondale so special. The work they are doing goes beyond normal business operations and it’s a culture we are proud to cultivate in this city. These awards are our small way of saying, we see you, and THANK YOU. Congratulations to all of our award winners. Well deserved.”

C West Entertainment is a leading entertainment company that specializes in DJ services, stage preparation and management, photo booths, PA & Audio services for corporate events, and much more. To learn more about C West Entertainment and its services, please visit https://www.djcwest.com/services/.

