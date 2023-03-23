Industry Leader Michael Coss Joins Gilbane Building Company's Growing Sacramento Team as Senior Project Executive

Michael Coss joins Gilbane in Sacramento, bringing over 30 years of experience across diverse markets and delivery methods.

Gilbane Building Company today announced that Michael Coss joined the team as a senior project executive in northern California. As a forward-thinking leader, Coss brings over 30 years of experience in the construction industry. He will leverage his expertise and relationships to help drive successful client relationships and elevate Gilbane's focus on bringing value to our clients, trade partners, and the local community.

Coss will combine lessons learned and best practices from his vast experience as a premier builder of general construction projects in all markets to expand Gilbane's existing portfolio. He is passionate about finding solutions to challenges on multifaceted projects, promoting client advocacy, and driving company strategies and initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have Michael Coss join our leadership team in Sacramento. He offers notable strengths in leading teams, planning strategy, managing relationships, and constructing complex projects," said Jeff Park, vice president and business leader for Gilbane Northern California. "He brings an extensive track record of success in multiple delivery methods across a variety of projects that will support our next chapter of growth in this strategic market."

Throughout his career, Coss has provided project oversight on individual projects across multiple sectors. He is well versed in design-build, estimating and contracts, as well as team management and mentoring. Coss has led numerous high-profile projects and pursuits for clients in a variety of markets, including education, justice, entertainment, multi-family, and commercial.

"My past experiences have given me relevant insights and perspectives into the complexities of challenging construction projects and our industry partners who work hard to build them," said Coss. "I'm eager to share and exchange those experiences with my team members at Gilbane and work together to build exceptional outcomes for our clients and project partners."

Coss has a bachelor's degree in construction management from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and holds a Class B General Contractor's license.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. With offices in Sacramento and San Jose, Gilbane has delivered innovative construction solutions across northern California since 1995. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

