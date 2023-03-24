GKN Hydrogen announces the opening of its US headquarters in Carlsbad, CA

GKN Hydrogen - 3246 Grey Hawk Ct, Carlsbad CA 92010

The facility houses GKN Hydrogen Americas sale and engineering offices and service center for localizing and supporting installations within the Americas market

CARLSBAD, CA, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • The Carlsbad facility will house GKN Hydrogen Americas sales and engineering offices and service center for localization and field support of the company’s HY2MINI, HY2MEDI and HY2MEGA products.

• The Carlsbad location enables GKN Hydrogen Americas to participate in the region’s cleantech economy; facilitated by Cleantech San Diego, which includes more than 120 businesses, universities, governments, and nonprofits advancing sustainable solutions for the benefit of the economy, the environment, and all members of the community.

• Located 30 minutes north of San Diego, 45 minutes south of Orange County the Carlsbad facility allows GKN Hydrogen Americas to attract employees from both the San Diego region and Orange County, California.



CARLSBAD, CA. March 24, 2023 – GKN Hydrogen today announced the opening of its US headquarters at 3246 Grey Hawk Ct. in Carlsbad, CA. The facility houses GKN Hydrogen Americas sale and engineering offices and service center for localizing and supporting installations within the Americas market. The initial focus of GKN Hydrogen Americas office will be the development of the US and Canadian markets with its products and services.

GKN Hydrogen designs, manufactures, markets, and sells energy storage and hydrogen storage system utilizing metal hydride technology that help organizations decarbonize operations across a range of industries. The products store energy in the form of hydrogen within the company’s proprietary metal hydride hydrogen storage systems and is the safest way to store hydrogen in a compact footprint. The company’s products are deployable across a broad range of scale from small commercial facilities to industrial and utility scale installations.

The GKN Hydrogen Americas team consists of professionals with the disciplines of business development, applications, and project engineering. The new facility will support the company’s expansion as the staff is expected to nearly triple over the next two years. The facility’s Carlsbad location allows GKN Hydrogen Americas to attract talent from both the San Diego region as well as Orange County, California.

At the Carlsbad location the HY2MINI and HY2MEDI products can be displayed to demonstrate the integration of hydrogen subsystems and components that result in the company’s energy storage products behaving like long duration battery storage but storing the energy in the form of hydrogen in the safest way possible – the solid state. “This Carlsbad facility gives us a presence in the US market and accelerates our efforts to sell, install and service GKN Hydrogen products in the Americas market” said Clark Crawford, GM & Vice President Business Development GKN Hydrogen Americas.

Guido Degen, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-CEO of GKN Hydrogen said, “We are pleased to establish our US headquarters in Carlsbad and the facility will help support sales of our products in the Americas market and scale our business operations as we continue to deploy our products in the region. This facility will support our growth and help establish and locate more of our business operations and product assembly activities in the Americas market as we build our business and increase deployments.”

“We are pleased that GKN Hydrogen chose the San Diego region to locate its US headquarters said Jason Anderson, CEO, Cleantech San Diego. Hydrogen is an increasingly important contributor to decarbonization of our economy and innovations in storage like the GKN Hydrogen metal hydride hydrogen storage will help drive the adoption of hydrogen, ultimately benefiting the climate.”

###

About GKN Hydrogen:

GKN Hydrogen is pioneering safe, emission-free green hydrogen storage to help organizations and societies around the world achieve their carbon neutrality goals today, and in the years to come. By leveraging GKN’s world-leading position in powder metal solutions, they are bringing to market green, safe and compact hydrogen storage solution based on metal hydrides and offering a range of modular HY2 energy and hydrogen storage solutions.

About Cleantech San Diego:

Cleantech San Diego is a member-based business association founded 15 years ago that positions the greater San Diego region as a global leader in the cleantech economy. As a nonprofit organization, Cleantech San Diego is uniquely suited to support the industry by fostering collaborations across the private-public-academic landscape, leading advocacy efforts to promote cleantech priorities, and encouraging more equitable investment across the San Diego region.