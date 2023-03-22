PRESS RELEASE: SEUSEU TAKES OVER AS NEW AGRICULTURE & FISHERIES C.E.O.

SAMOA, March 22 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT) – At its meeting today, Cabinet approved the Interview Panel’s recommendation to appoint Seuseu Dr. Joseph Tauati, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (M.A.F.), for the next three years.

Seuseu has served two consecutive terms as Chief Executive Officer of the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (S.R.O.S.) over the last six years.

Dr. Tauati began his career as a Quarantine Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture in 2002 and consistently worked his way up on promotion. He moved to SROS in 2011as a Principal Research Scientist, and was subsequently appointed as CEO in 2017. His acquired academic and professional qualifications over the years have helped to inform his practice, and built on his senior management skills.

Dr Tauati’s successful tenure at the helm of the S.R.O.S attests to his passion for agriculture, and scientific research to achieve excellence for the sector.

He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the University of the South Pacific, Master’s Degree in Bio – Resources Science from the University of Kochi Japan, and a PhD in Molecular Biology and Phytopathology from the University of Bristol – United Kingdom.

Dr Tautai succeeds Tilafono David Hunter who was CEO of the MAF over the last six consecutive years. Tilafono did not reapply for the position.

END.

PEPA O FA’AMATALAGA: TOFIA SEUSEU Dr JOSEPH TAUATI E AVEA MA OFISA SILI O PULEGA MO LE MATĀGALUEGA O FA’ATO’AGA MA FAIGĀFAIVA

(SO’O’UPU A LE MĀLŌ) – Ua faamaonia e le Kapeneta i lana fonotaga i le asō le fautuaga a le Komiti na iloiloina talosaga, le to tofia o le afioga i a Seuseu Dr. Joseph Tauati i le tofiga o le Ofisa Sili o Pulega mo le Matāgaluega o Fa’ato’aga ma Faigāfaiva (M.A.F.) mo le isi tolu tausaga.

Sa amata le tautua a Seuseu i le Matagaluega o Faatoaga i le 2002 o se alii Ofisa mo le Vaega e Puipuia Oloa Feaveai mai Faamai ma Iniseti Faalafuā i le Matagaluega o Faatoaga, ma faasolosolo ai ina siitia lona tulaga i le galuega. O le 2011 na se’e atu ai e galue i le Fa’alapotopotoga o Su’esu’ega Fa’asaienisi a Samoa (S.R.O.S.) o se alii Su’esu’e Sinia, ma i’u ai ina filifilia e avea ma Ofisa Sili o Pulega mo le SROS i le 2017 seia oo mai i le taimi nei.

O se tamalii ua maualuga le aoaoina i tomai ma agavaa aemaise lona silafia lautele i tulaga tau i le atinae o fa’ato’aga, faigāfaiva ma lafumanu, ma suesuega tau faatoaga mo le siitia o lenei vaega maoti o le tamaoaiga.

O lo’o umia e Seuseu Fa’ailoga Tikeri i Tulaga Tau Faatoaga mai le Iunivesite o le Pasefika i Saute, Faailoga o le Matua o Faiva i tulaga tau Suesuega o Punoa Faasaienisi mai le Iunivesite a Kochi i Iāpani ma le Faailoga Maualuga o le Fomai Tofamanino (PhD) i tulaga tau Molecular Biology ma le Phytopathology mai le Iunivesite o Bristol i Peretania.

Ua sui tulaga Seuseu i le afioga i a Tilafono David Hunter sa tauaveina lenei tofiga mo le ono tausaga taluai. E le’i toe tusi talosaga Tilafono i le avanoa.

MAEA