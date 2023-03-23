DOE OCED Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas Funding Opportunity AnnouncementMar29

StartMarch 29, 2023 MTAll day eventEndMarch 29, 2023 MTAll day event
On March 29, join an informational webinar on the Department of Energy’s Funding Opportunity Announcement of up to $300 million for Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas (ERA) Program.
This webinar will include an overview of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, an overview of the Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas (ERA) Program, and responses to questions DOE has received on the Funding Opportunity Announcement.
