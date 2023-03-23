Ayzenberg Partners Up with Southern California’s Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe to Create New Typeface Honoring Native Heritage

Ayzenberg and SoCal’s Gabrielino-Tongva partnered up to produce a bespoke typeface drawing inspiration from the tribe’s history and cultural motifs.
Tongva people are still stewards of the land, and we want people to recognize the earth under all of this concrete.”
— Samantha Morales-Johnson
PASADENA, CA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a close collaboration bridging local native heritage and modern creative tools, Ayzenberg and Southern California’s Gabrielino-Tongva tribe have partnered up to produce Tongva Times, a bespoke typeface drawing inspiration from the tribe’s history and cultural motifs.
The team at Ayzenberg worked with Tongva representative and Afro-Indigenous artist Samantha Morales-Johnson to co-create each character, resulting in a bold, retro-modern serif typeface.
Known to some as the people of the L.A. Basin, the Gabrielino-Tongva once occupied a large swath of Southern California, with Pasadena, home to the Ayzenberg campus, acting as a major center of activity. But the history of the Tongva is marred by broken treaties and forced assimilation. Their spoken language has been lost to time, and the tribe has struggled to retain their sacred spaces and way of life.
“The Tongva people have been very strategically erased from the Los Angeles history narrative,” Morales-Johnson said. “Instead of the Mayflower, we get a story that Hollywood found Los Angeles and not much was here before. … I would love for people to dive into the history of the land they live on and narrow it down to the nearest village if they can. Tongva people are still stewards of the land, and we want people to recognize the earth under all of this concrete.”
The project kicked off after tribe representatives visited the agency’s campus to share the history of the Tongva and make a formal land acknowledgment recognizing their stewardship of Southern California. This inspired several of the agency’s digital creatives to enshrine Tongva imagery in a way that would boost the tribe’s visibility.
“Samantha shared key cultural aspects that were the most special to the tribe, which was great to know and really gave us some things to focus on,” said Robbie Wenger, creative director for Ayzenberg sister agency space.camp. “We made sure that each one of these inspirations found a home in the font in some way or another.”
With the natural world and Gabrielino-Tongva history as the starting point, the design team got to work, examining the textures, patterns and shapes of abalone shells—historically used to fashion fishing hooks—as well as nets, boats, canoes and the dolphins that populate the waters off the California coast.
As basket weaving is a key component of Tongva culture, the designers also devised a way to honor the craft. For instance, a literal basket appears by pressing the (%) key, while pressing any of the (-) (+) (=) ({) (<) (>) or (^) keys will bring forth different shapes reminiscent of Tongva basket-weaving patterns.
“During the development of the font, we noticed how one of the housing structures looked similar to the letter ‘A.’ We traced it and the rest was history,” said Jennifer Chocolate, Ayzenberg junior art director. “I learned so much about the Tongva people throughout this process, and I hope this font is utilized to inform, educate and recognize the origins of L.A. County.”
For more information on the Tongva Times typeface, including a deeper look into the design process and the collaboration that made it possible, visit our website: https://www.ayzenberg.com/tongva-times
The San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians, also known as the Gabrielino/Tongva, were officially recognized by the state of California in 1994. The tribe’s ancestral lands stretched across Southern California, including Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as a portion of San Bernardino County and the Southern Channel Islands. Cultural and historic sites dot the landscape in Southern California, and the tribe’s headquarters still remain near the San Gabriel Mission.
